WILBURTON – Larriann Livingston, dean of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Division of Agriculture, was recently named a NextGen Under 30 award recipient.
“I am very honored and thankful to have been selected as one of this year’s recipients,” Livingston said. “It is truly humbling to be recognized with such an impressive group of people who are working to improve lives in Oklahoma.”
Livingston is one of just 16 award winners in the Adult and Higher Education category. She and the other award winners will be honored at the NextGen Dinner and Award Ceremony on Oct. 30 in Norman, Okla.
According to the organization’s website, “The NextGen Under 30 program recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. Also, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges.”
NextGen Under 30 is in its 10th year of honoring young Oklahomans for their outstanding work. The organization awards nominees in 20 categories including adult and higher education; science, technology and engineering; and healthcare.
