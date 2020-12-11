Reindeer are set to be in Hartshorne this weekend for some holiday activities.
A live event with what are billed as Santa's Reindeer is set outside in the lot at Tenth Street and Penn Avenue from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Also, Santa is set to be at the Hartshorne Fire Department during the two-hour event, with the hint of a gift for children who make Santa's nice list.
The lot with the reindeer is at Tenth and Pennsylvania Avenue, which is what U.S. Highway 270 is called where it wends through Hartshorne.
It's adjacent to the city's second stoplight for those who enter Hartshorne from the east on U.S. Highway 270 and at the first stoplight for those traveling west on the highway. It's the same lot where an outdoor stage is set up that's traditionally used during the city's Hard Time Days and for other activities.
Hartshorne Fire Department, where organizers said Santa will be receiving visitors, is behind the original City Hall at 1101 Penn Ave., a block north of the highway.
The live reindeer event is sponsored by the H-Town Throwdown, an event for licensed and sanctioned street races in Hartshorne.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
