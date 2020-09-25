Quentin Marquez II excitedly demonstrated to classmates how he got his robot to follow a guideline from start to finish.
The fifth grader at Parker Intermediate Center in McAlester drew jagged, continuous lines on a piece of paper before pressing a button on the miniature robot and watching it follow along to the end — “see, it’s easy,” he said.
McAlester Public Schools students are developing independent thinking and problem solving skills with fun, hands-on projects at two new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics labs — one at Parker and one at Puterbaugh Middle School.
“It’s student-driven and it’s like nothing we’ve had before,” said Delilah Rodriguez, STEM director at McAlester Public Schools.
The two STEM labs were constructed using money from bond propositions voters approved in September 2019. Proposition 1 was approved by 68.62% of voters for a $1,485,000 school bond measure for improving school sites. Proposition 2 was approved by 69.22% of voters for a $1,200,000 school bond measure for transportation.
Oklahoma statutes allow issuance of bonds if approved by three-fifths of the voters in a school district. The two bonds totaled more than $2.5 million and will bring an 8% tax increase.
A resolution for Proposition 1 states at least 85% of the bonds will go toward $910,000 to fund technology district-wide and $575,000 to fund improvements for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classrooms at McAlester High School, Puterbaugh Middle School and Parker Intermediate.
MPS chose a program through Creative Learning Systems in Colorado called SmartLab, which is a fully-integrated learning environment for elementary, middle and high schools with an emphasis on STEM and media arts.
The program includes furniture, technology, curriculum and more for hands-on, student-driven learning with creative projects using a wide-range of technologies.
Equipment at the labs include new furniture, construction sets, software, 3D printers, Bose audio systems, cameras, LEGO robotics, drones, and more.
Class activities fall under certain categories: circuitry, computer graphics, digital communication, mechanics and structures, robotics and control technology, scientific data and analysis, software engineering, and sustainability.
Puterbaugh’s lab seats 30 students across five stations with three activities apiece going on daily at each table.
Students at the middle school have already built and coded robots to move on their own, designed and constructed a model of a bridge, assembled small solar-powered cars, and more.
Rodriguez, who started at MPS in 2012, said she started the STEM program at the district in 2015 because she wanted to help students develop problem-solving and other skills they can use later in life.
She said students will now have more consistent experience with STEM instruction with it being offered at more campuses.
Rodriguez hopes the STEM program continues to grow with more students learning new technologies and skills leading into high school.
“Our goal is get them interested in it enough so that they go even farther than what they need to,” Rodriguez said.
