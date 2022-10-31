Library asks commissioners to contribute $500,000

Representatives of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System met with Pittsburg County commissioners Monday to request the county contribute $500,000 to the McAlester Public Library Renovation project.
Members of the McAlester Library Steering Committee joined Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull as he delivered a presentation regarding the project to county commissioners during their regular meeting at the county courthouse.
Hull said supporters of the MPL project are in the midst of an $8 million fundraising effort to pay for library renovations.
"We're thrilled to announce we're over halfway there," Hull told the commissioners. He said fundraising efforts in the community would begin picking up beginning in November.
Commissioners did not vote on the $500,000 contribution request during their Monday meeting, since the agenda listed the matter for presentation and discussion purposes only.
Hull told how the project kicked off last November when the Puterbaugh Foundation informed the library it would donate $1.5 million toward the project if the Southeast Oklahoma Library System would do the same.
In response, the SOLS Board voted last November to donate $300,000 a year for five years to reach the $1.5 million match, Hull said.
McAlester city councilors then agreed to a $1.5 million match of its own, to bring the total donations to $4.5 million, with other donations coming in as well.
Hull spoke of services which the Southeast Oklahoma Library System provides around Pittsburg County, including services from the library system's new 30 feet-long Bookmobile, which makes periodic stops at communities around the county as well as other sites that are part of the SOLS system.
"We do a lot for our rural communities that don't have libraries," Hull said. "It's a very beautiful vehicle."
McAlester Public Library as well as public libraries in Hartshorne and Quinton are part of SOLS, which also helps with the volunteer library at Kiowa in hopes it will eventually become part of the SOLS system.
MPL Manager Heath Stanfield told the commissioners he grew up in McAlester and the library had a significant impact on his life.
"I see every day the impact of the library," Stanfield said. "If 100 people walk into the library, they have 100 different reasons.
"My goal is to make this a beautiful library that will impact the next generation," said Stanfield.
Steve Harrison of the McAlester Library Steering Committee told commissioners that Pittsburg County residents living outside McAlester and the 74501 ZIP code comprise a large number of McAlester Public Library cardholders.
"For every three McAlester residents having a library card, there's one outside McAlester who has a library card," Harrison said.
He also told commissioners the amount they were asked to contribute.
"We're asking for $100,000 a year over a five-year period," Harrison said.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith asked if the request was for the county to donate a total of $500,000 at the rate of $100,000 a year for the next five years.
Upon receiving confirmation of the request, Smith said the commissioners would have to get back with an answer.
"We'll have to sit down and see what we've got," said Smith, indicating a decision as to whether commissioners would agree to the $500,000 request will be forthcoming at a later date.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
