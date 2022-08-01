Levi Womack advances in USA Mullet Championships

Levi Womack has a chance to win bragging rights for having the best mullet — and $2,500.
The Crowder fifth-grader said he was "shocked and excited" to see his name among the Top 25 advancing from the first round of the USA Mullet Championships, but he was thankful to see so much support.
"It's pretty cool," Levi said. "I'm just thankful."
Levi and his mom, Frankie Jean Lovett, said they learned about the competition last year and started preparing well ahead of this year's contest.
His mom said they started growing out his naturally-curly red hair about seventh months before seeing the contest last year and just kept it going — "almost two years," Levi said with a chuckle.
"I originally wanted him to grow his hair out because of how naturally curly it is," Frankie Jean said.
Then they submitted a photo of Levi kneeling in a pasture with his dog, Trigger, a 2-year-old Australian shepherd he raised, and voters picked him to advance.
Levi is an avid outdoorsman who likes to fish and hunt. He also plays baseball, enjoys showing sheep in FFA, likes classic cars, and enjoys collecting antiques.
He wants to win the mullet championship, but still wished his fellow competitors good luck and is excited to be among the finalists.
Third place in the final vote receives $250 and a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses, while second place wins $500 and pair of the sunglasses.
The winner of the contest will receive $2,500, a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses, plus some USA Mullet Championships gear.
Voting in this round is set to run around Aug. 15-19 with the finals for kids and teens running at the same time.
People can vote once per day per email address after the poll is live via https://mulletchamp.com.
No votes will be counted from social media — with judges only counting the votes submitted on the website.
Voters must enter an email address, scroll to the mullet they want to pick, then scroll to the bottom to enter the Captcha check box, and then click "VOTE."
A screen will appear to show the vote was successful and counted.
Updates on the voting will be provided on the USA Mullet Championships social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.