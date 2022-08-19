Leola Luker has to smile when she hears someone who is commenting on the recent spate of 100 degree-plus temperatures say it’s never been this hot before.
They’re wrong, said Luker, who was born on Aug. 19, 1922, and will turn 100 on Friday.
Luker’s family and friends are holding a 100th birthday celebration in her honor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
On the eve of her birthday, Luker, accompanied by her daughter, Donna DeLoo, sat down with the News-Capital to talk about a century of living in the McAlester area.
During the summer of 1936 there were 22 consecutive days of temperatures of 100 degrees or more from Aug. 4-25, an Oklahoma record confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Luker doesn’t need a meteorologist to tell her how hot the sun glowed back in the summer of ‘36, though. She lived through it.
She remembers well that sweltering summer of 1936. She was 13 when that 22-day run of 100 degree-plus weather began on Aug. 4 and turned 14 three days before it ended.
She thinks it was even hotter in the summer of 1922, when she was born at home on Pine Hollow Road in Arpelar as the first of five children to her parents, Eldon and Edna Crawford Kuykendall.
“My mom told me the day I was born it was 114 degrees in the shade,” Luker said. That’s not a guess. “They had a thermometer in the shade on the porch,” she said.
Even with as hot as it’s been this summer, Luker is thankful for modern conveniences that weren’t in place in rural Oklahoma back when she was growing up.
“Back then, they didn’t have any electricity or fans or anything like that,” she said. It got so hot, the family carried their beds outside and slept under the stars at night, trying to keep as cool as they could.
In 1936, nearly 90% of rural homes and farms in Oklahoma and the rest of the nation didn’t have electricity because costs of getting electricity to rural areas were deemed too costly. That changed with passage of the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, but it took until 1950 to get electricity supplied to almost 80% of U.S. farms and rural residences.
Oklahoma and other states in the region were struck by a drought in 1930s, the years of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. Luker remembers many had to depend on wells, not only to provide water for their families, but their livestock, too. As the drought continued, many wells ran so low that watering livestock was not sustainable.
However, Luker’s family had a well that would replenish itself. “My grandfather Crawford, he had a 25 feet-deep well,” she said
They shared their water with neighbors, who brought their cattle, horses and other livestock to get a drink from the watering trough by the well. Then, they would fill up barrels with water to haul back home by the wagonload.
While it was great to have drinking water, it often turned warmer and warmer during the heat of the day, but the family and livestock had to take it as it was. Of course, there was no refrigeration in most rural farms, since they didn’t have electricity.
“We drank that water — no ice,” Luker said.
Luker, still a young girl, remembers one government policy that brought federal agricultural agents to the family’s door during the Dust Bowl era — the Agricultural Adjustment Act. Through the controversial act, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, farmers were to kill part of their livestock and plow up part of their crops in an effort to artificially affect the market by lowering the supply. Farmers were supposed to be paid for their losses.
It was supposed to be a voluntary program, but that wasn’t always the case. Luker remembers the day when the AAA bill impacted her family.
“If you had more than one cow, you had to kill it or get rid of it,” she said. “We had two cows and two calves. They killed one of the cows and they sold the calves, she said. She said she canned some of the meat from the slain cow, so the family could use it to make soup.
The family also felt the impact of the crop reduction program.
“They made my dad plow up five rows of cotton,”Luker said. “I don’t know what the purpose was.”
Many Americans agreed and eventually the government ended the program following what’s been called a public relations disaster — with animals being killed in an attempt to inflate market prices and some food crops plowed under while so many were hungry during the Great Depression.
“They talk about the good old days — I don’t know if they were good or not,” Luker said with the hint of humor in her eyes. Still, she said she and her family never went hungry on their rural farm.
“Everybody was in the same boat,” she said. “Nobody had any more money than their neighbor.”
While still a teen, Luker traveled to Tulsa in 1936 to visit her aunt and uncle, who took her to see the legendary Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys at Cain’s Ballroom, the famed venue that’s been in operation since 1924.
“I got to go and watch them dance to his music,” Luker said of the Western swing sounds emanating from Cain’s stage. “Oh my goodness, it was something!”
That no doubt contributed to a lifelong love of music Luker still enjoys.
While growing up Luker attended school in Cabiness, White Chimney, Stuart and Indianola. She remembers the impact World War II had on her generation.
“It was a sad time,” she said. “There were three who were in my class at school. They were sent to Germany. They hadn’t been over there three weeks until they were all killed.”
Down on the farm, a chance dinner invitation before the war would change the life of Leola Kuykendall, as she was then known, when a man named Samuel Alton Luker came to call.
“He was dating my cousin and he came for Sunday night supper,” she said. “The next time he came, he came for me.” They started dating in 1937 and were married in 1940.
They would have four children: Joe Ray Luker, who is now deceased; Donna Luker Adam DeLeo, of McAlester; Rhonda Luker Parks , of Louisville, Texas and Jim Luker, of Arpelar.
In addition to growing gardens, Leona Luker also ran a dairy, while her husband mainly worked as a carpenter.
They were known for hosting musical gatherings, when friends and family would bring guitars, mandolins, fiddles and harmonicas over for hours-long sessions of down-home music. Leona herself would often sing herself.
When asked about her favorite song she sang, she said “Faded Love” — showing that Bob Wills influence still endures.
She’s seen so many changes in her life, what invention impressed her most? “A microwave oven,” she said. “And cell phones blow my mind.”
I asked about her favorite movie. Would it be a classic from the 1930s or ‘40s?
“It’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ with Patrick Swayze,” she said.
After a century of listening to music through multiple eras, who’s her favorite singer?
“Willie Nelson”, she said. “He has a beautiful voice, and I do like Jimmy Fortune.”
Leona Luker was the first of five children born to her parents: including John Kuykendall, of McAlester, and Donald Kuykendall, of Arpelar. Two sisters, Georgia Mae Kuykendall McClendon and Mildred Kuykendall Wilson Hayes, are deceased.
She has 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and a host of step-children — all of whom she all loves, family members said.
Luker still has an interest in a cottonwood tree on the property of the old home place that she remembers from her childhood. It’s continued growing for years and she wonders if it’s still standing. Her daughter Donna tells her they will check on it.
Does she have any advice for those who may aspire to reach their 100th birthday?
“I don’t know,” Luker said. “I worked hard all my life. I went to church all my life.”
She said she tries to avoid too much fried food and sugar. Her daughter had something to add that she thinks may have contributed to her mother longevity.
“She always did the right thing.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
