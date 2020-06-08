LEAD Committee to discuss economic recovery

The Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee will hold its first meeting since the temporary shutdown went into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's set for noon on Tuesday, June 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Included on the meeting agenda is a discussion of the city's economic recovery and future projects. Also included on the agenda is an overview on the city's budget for the upcoming 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
Mayor John Browne, who is chairman of the advisory LEAD Committee, said several scenarios are expected to be discussed.
Hopefully, City Manager Pete Stasiak or Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin will come in and talk about what the city might do if there's a second wave of the virus, Browne said. Or, they may discuss what might happen if the city's economy recovers quicker than expected.
"If our financial situation gets better, what the plans are going forward," Browne said, referring to something else that might be discussed.
Browne said the LEAD Committee's June meeting was already scheduled, so he didn't have to call a special meeting. The LEAD Committee's April and May meetings weren't held due to the pandemic.
"With the virus, we didn't want people to have to meet when social distancing was underway," Browne said. "Things are opening back up," he noted.
Even so, Browne said he plans to wear a mask as a protective facial covering during the LEAD meeting. Anyone else who wants to wear a protective face mask at the meeting is welcome to do so, he said.
LEAD Committee members can also attend the meeting by phoning in, the same way some members of the city council have been participating in council meetings, the mayor added.
Included on the meeting agenda are items for public comments to the LEAD Committee, comments regarding any new business and also a place for remarks from committee members.
