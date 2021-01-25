Members of the city's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee plan to meet to consider consider special incentives the city might offer businesses or industries looking to locate or expand in McAlester.
The special meeting will be held in a new location for the LEAD Committee members. It's set for noon Tuesday, Jan. 26, in the Clark Bass Building on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Plans call for the committee to consider incentives the city might offer, said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour. He said no specific plan will be up for a vote during the Tuesday meeting, The meeting agenda calls only for consideration of McAlester Incentive Program, but not for a vote.
LEAD Committee members have met previously in the Council Chambers at City Hall and also at the city property in the former Army Reserve building on South Street. Moving to the new location will allow more room for social distancing in the much larger meeting room, which is also the site where the McAlester City Council currently meets.
Also included on the meeting agenda is appointment of the LEAD Committee chairperson. McAlester Mayor John Browne currently chairs the committee. Browne also said there is a new vacancy on the LEAD Committee, which will have to be filled through a new appointment.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
