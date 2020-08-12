LEAD Committee talks incentives with Commerce Department

Members of McAlester's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee looked at possible business incentives for job creation during a virtual meeting with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
The interaction came as committee members consider incentives in an attempt to attract new business and industries to McAlester.
Following the interactive meeting with the Commerce Department, city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said he thinks the city is heading in the right direction.
"It looks like we're on the right track," Ridenour said. "We don't know what it will look like until we get there."
Only four LEAD Committee members attended the Tuesday meeting, not enough for a quorum. Ridenour went ahead and connected the virtual hookup with the Commerce Department in Oklahoma City, saying those present were not voting on anything.
Program Manager Richard Schwalbach and Incentive Specialist Martin Roberts represented the Department of Commerce.
Roberts gave a brief history of the Department of Commerce's job incentives programs through the state's Quality Jobs Act. Ridenour asked about using that as a model as the LEAD Committee works on an incentives package for McAlester.
"You in the local community might have a better sense of that," Schwalbach said. He said the state Quality Jobs Act concerns business incentives offered to qualifying manufacturing concerns.
"Manufacturing is the industry that leads to spin-off of the most jobs," he said. "Quality Jobs does not address retail at all."
The LEAD Committee may want to include retail in its job incentives package and make other modifications as well. For example, it may be important to the city to offer local businesses the same incentives that are offered to the ones the city is trying to convince to come to McAlester, Schwalbach suggested.
He cited several things that any city or other governmental entity should keep in mind when offering incentives.
They included:
• Make sure you're not giving away more than you're getting.
• Make sure it's performance-based.
• And make sure there's a time limit.
Roberts also said the Commerce Department would look over the city's incentives package once it's formulated.
"Whatever it is you're able to come up with, we'd like to have it," Roberts said.
That offer met with a welcome reception from Ridenour.
"That was exciting. I didn't know they would do that," Ridenour said following the meeting.
Following the presentation, several of those present briefly commented on the Commerce Department's incentives.
"Hopefully, we're moving in the right direction," Ridenour said.
The city's LEAD Committee consists of volunteers representing different aspects of the local and area business community. They serve in an advisory capacity to the city council, which would vote to approve or disapprove of any business incentives the LEAD Committee formulates.
LEAD Committee members who attended the meeting were Ben Capers, of Steak 'n Shake; Kyle Spruce, representing the Chamber of Commerce; Jay Akard, of BancFirst and Brian Foris,of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
For the first time, the LEAD Committee members met outside the Council Chambers at City Hall. This time they met at the former U.S. Army Reserve Building near the corner of South Street and Strong Boulevard.
Ridenour wasn't sure if the new location had anything to do with the low attendance at Tuesday's meeting or if the rain that began falling just before noon may have been a factor.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said the city has been working on changing the former Army Reserves building into a training facility as well as a meeting site.
"It's a much bigger building and we can socially distance better," said Stasiak.
