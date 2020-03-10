LEAD Committee supports sending hotel/motel tax proposal to a vote

Members of the McAlester Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee decided to support sending a proposed 2% hotel/motel sales tax increase to a vote of the people — but only after debating the issue.
LEAD Committee members took the action during a Tuesday meeting at City Hall.
The LEAD Committee's decision now goes to city councilors in the form of a recommendation stating the committee supports letting McAlester voters decide whether to raise the city's current hotel/motel tax from 6% to 8%. A proposed election resolution is expected to be on the agenda for the March 24 city council meeting.
If it passes the council, the soonest a city-wide election could be held is during the June 30 statewide primary, said McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak.
LEAD Committee members recommended that any hotel/motel sales tax increase go to benefit the city's Tourism Department, without specifying a specific building.
McAlester Tourism Director Bill Sumner originally suggested the 2% increase in the city's hotel/motel tax as a funding mechanism for completing renovations of the OKLA Theatre. The OKLA is being turned over to the city of McAlester by its current owners, the Ardeneum Association of Oklahoma, for $1.
However, several LEAD Committee members indicated they did not want funds generated through a hotel/motel sales tax increase to be tied to the OKLA once renovations are complete. Sumner estimated it could take as much as $1.5 million to complete renovations.
Under Sumner's original proposal, funds generated through a 2% increase in the city's hotel/motel tax would be for upkeep for the city's current tourism structures, the OKLA Theatre and the Expo Center.
In addition for use at the OKLA, another suggestion for funds generated by the proposed increase in the city's hotel/motel tax would be to add air conditioning to all of the Expo Center. Estimates are that could cost as much as $1 million, Stasiak said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne, who is a LEAD committee member, referred to the proposed increase in the city's hotel/motel tax. "We're talking an additional $2 per $100," he said. Browne said he doesn't recall turning down a hotel room because it was going to cost $2 more.
Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kyle Spruce, who is also a LEAD Committee member, said some hotel/motel owners or operators who are Chamber members want to know what adding a 2% hotel/motel tax would do to increase their occupancy count — especially on weekends.
He said people attending events at the Expo from out-of-town, can turn around and leave following the event, without ever driving into the city.
City of McAlester Tourism Coordinator Eddie Gray said the plan is to bring Branson-style concerts and community theater to the OKLA, which would boost activity in downtown McAlester, and hopefully result in visitors spending the night in the city.
In regard to questions about the Expo Center, Stasiak said the Expo Center generates a return to the city in money spent.
"If you believe the sate numbers on tourism, it's more than $4 million a year," Stasiak said,
Following the discussion, LEAD Committee member Brian Foris, of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, made a motion that the LEAD Committee support sending the hotel/motel sales tax issue to a vote of the people.
Lead Committee members voting to pass the measure were Foris, Browne, Spruce, Ben Capers, Jim "Red" Mills, Kayla Rovnak, Mickey Lloyd and Dana Hugle.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.