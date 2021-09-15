LEAD Committee modifies city's Jobs Plan

McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour hopes to have a new city Jobs Plan in-hand when he talks to economic development prospects interested in moving to the city or expansion of an existing business.
Ridenour asked members of the city's McAlester Local Economic And Development Committee on Tuesday to modify the city's Jobs Plan previously approved by the city council. Following the LEAD Committee's approval of the changes, Ridenour planned to to next present the modified version of the Jobs Plan to the McAlester City Council for approval.
Ridenour said the changes were needed.
"The language, as written, the city attorney determined that as overly restrictive," Ridenour said prior to the meeting, referring to a determination by city attorney John T. Hammons. "We've added language that says it's not limited."
Ridenour planned to immediately include the modification in conversations with two new business prospects he said he could not publicly identify at this point because no agreements have been finalized.
Any proposed agreement for a new or existing business to participate in the City Job Plan agreed to by the LEAD Committee would still have to be presented to the both the LEAD Committee and the city council to see if they approve it.
Still, the basic Jobs Plan information could be presented to prospective or expanding businesses as something the council has already approved, prior to submission of a proposed agreement with an individual business.
"When we talk to business people, we can say the council approves this," Ridenour said, referring to the basic City Jobs Plan/Development Assistance Agreement.
"We're trying to keep this as flexible as possible," Ridenour said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne, who attended the LEAD Committee meeting, noted the new language allows the council to increase or decrease any amount offered through a Development Assistance Agreement.
Some of the changes in the city's modified Job Plan, involves incentive value, incentive options and regulations.
The first change modifies the definition of "term" in regard to the Jobs Plan. Where it had been defined as "60 months after the projected employment is created," the modified version now refers simply to the "Contract period of the Development Assistance Agreement."
Regarding incentive values, the proposed new McAlester Jobs Program resolution drops a sentence that states "The total value of the award shall not exceed 5% of new annual payroll created by the participating Business."
The modified version changed it to: "The value of an award may equal 5% of new annual payroll created by the participating Business. The City Council reserves the right to offer an award that is valued greater or less then 5% of new annual payroll."
That avoids locking in the city at the 5% figure.
Another addition titled Incentive Options and Regulations has been added, designed to give the city more leeway when negotiating with businesses. It also outlines what form any assistance might take:
"Award proposals may take any form and be subject to such restrictions and requirements as the McAlester City Council determines appropriate, given the character and nature of the project. The types of Awards include, but are not limited to, donations of public property, cash grants, forgivable loans, tax credits, tax rebates, collateral support, lines of credit, and infrastructure improvements. Examples of potential incentives and restrictions include, but are not limited to, the following (which were also part of the previous McAlester Jobs Plan):
• Donation of Property — "An Award may include the full or partial donation of City-owned property to the Business, including sites at the Steven W. Taylor Industrial Park."
• Initial Payment — "Following the signing of the Agreement, the City will sell the property to the Business for an amount at or below its appraised value. The Business will make no additional payments until the final payment, at the end of the Term."
• Clawback — "If the Business performs no site development, makes no investment in facilities or capital, and generates no payroll within twelve (12) months of signing the Agreement, the ownership of the property shall revert back to the City."
• Final Payment — "At the end of the Term, the Business will make a final payment equal to Appraised Value (100% - Percentage of Projected Payroll Created)."
• Performance Incentive — "An Award may include cash payments to the Business."
• Annual Payments — "During the Term, the Business shall submit annual reports that sufficiently demonstrate total employment and payroll expenses. The City shall submit a payment to the Business pro-rated for the payroll that was generated."
Unclaimed Incentive — "At the end of the Term, following any final payments made by the City, the Business shall forfeit any unclaimed portions of the incentive."
• Incentive Termination: "At any point during the Term, if the Business reduces total payroll to 50% of the previous year, the City may terminate the Agreement and the Business shall forfeit the remainder of the performance incentive. Under extraordinary economic circumstances, the City may grant an exemption."
• Forgivable Loan — "An Award under $50,000 in value may be provided to the Business in the form of a zero-interest, Forgivable Loan."
• Loan Forgiveness — "During the Term, the Business shall submit annual reports detailing total employment and payroll expenses over the previous year. The City shall credit the loan one percent (1%) of the value of total payroll during that period."
• Loan Repayment — "During the Term, the Business will not be required to make any payments. At the end of the Term, following any final credits applied to the loan, the Business shall repay any unforgiven portions of the loan back to the City."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
