LEAD Committee looks at job incentives

Members of the Local Economic and Advancement Development Committee informally agreed it could benefit the city of McAlester to have a series of incentives to offer business and industry while pursuing economic development.
Exactly what that might consist of and its value is something to be worked out at a future meeting.
That proved to be the consensus following the LEAD Committee's Tuesday meeting at City Hall. Several members of the group, which serves in an advisory capacity to the McAlester City Council, expressed interest in pursuing the matter.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour has been working on a uniform Incentive Analysis for Job Creation. Currently, he's not in a position to offer an incentive to a prospective company until it's approved by the city council.
If a uniform set of incentives was approved, those could be immediately offered in the midst of negotiations, he noted. Ridenour said city councilors would still have to approve any agreement — but he would have a base from which to work.
If the LEAD Committee ultimately decides on a uniform incentive package, it must be approved by the McAlester City Council.
At one point the discussion turned to quality of life issues and the role that plays in convincing a new business or industry to locate in McAlester.
Ridenour said he's heard questions such as we have a great school system and we have a great hospital. Why aren't businesses knocking on our doors?
He said quality of life is important in convincing a new business or industry to locate in the city — but only if everything else is in place first. Ridenour said he'll never forget what a site locator once told him.
"Quality of life doesn't matter until it's the only thing that matters," he said.
Ridenour is conducting a study to try and determine how much a new job is worth to the city of McAlester — meaning how much in city sales tax might the city receive.
He used two models, including a September 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A person making a salary of $72,689 would have $50,013 available for total spending — or 68.8% of the salary following things such as personal taxes, health insurance, life insurance and pensions, and savings.
With a portion of the salary spent on nontaxable goods, $21,859, or 43.71%. would remain for spending on taxable goods. With a tax rate of 3.75%, that would work out to $955.16 or 4.37% that could be recovered in taxes — but not all of it would be local.
Of course, that's only one study, Ridenour noted.
Another study, using $1 for the basis, showed that for every dollar resulting from a new job, the city would get a 2 cents return on payroll.
Mayor John Browne disagreed, saying he thought 3% would be more likely. Others said they've heard 5% cited.
Ridenour plans to invite representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to a future meeting, to hopefully discuss how they arrive at incentives.
If the LEAD Committee decides on a uniform incentive package, it must be approved by the McAlester City Council before it is adopted.
LEAD Committee member Dana Hugle noted committee members have been serving together for more than a year now and questioned whether there should be new appointments.
City Manager Pete Stasiak wants to see present members reappointed. "It would be nice if we could act with some consistency," he said. Getting a new group of LEAD Committee members would be like starting over, he said.
Mayor John Browne asked Ridenour to individually email the members and ask them if they would be willing to serve another term, to avoid putting them on the spot during the public meeting.
Browne said when he had the answers, he would put the reappointments on the council's consent agenda.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
