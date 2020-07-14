LEAD Committee looking at city job incentives

What's a job in McAlester worth?
That's one of the questions to be pursued during the Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee meeting set for noon Tuesday, July 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
An agenda item calls for presentation and discussion of an "Incentive Analysis for Job Creation" — such as offering breaks, tax credits or other incentives in an attempt to convince a business or industry to locate in McAlester.
"At a previous meeting, we were talking about coming up with a uniform incentive program," said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour. A uniform incentive program would offer the same incentives to any industry or business wishing to locate within the McAlester city limits.
"Right now, we're on a case-by-case basis," Ridenour said.
Ridenour is gathering information to present to the committee, as well helping determine directions for further study — including the worth of a job in McAlester. He's kooking beyond what a salary for a particular job will pay.
"If there's a $50,000 job, not all it will be spent locally," Ridenour noted. Some of that money will go to pay taxes. Some may be saved. Another portion may not be spent locally. And when money is spent locally, it may not all be for retail sales — the primary way the city collects sales taxes.
Ridenour said he's working on a first draft of the incentive analysis, to present to LEAD Committee members during their meeting. He plans on delivering more than raw data. Ridenour is looking at surveys showing what an average American spends on consumer goods as an example of how he plans to break down the materials offered for discussion.
He expects members of the LEAD Committee, which acts in an advisory capacity to the city council, to suggest modifications, changes and other ideas as the incentive analysis for job creation progresses.
Ridenour expects it to take several meetings, over a period of months, before the Incentive Analysis for Job Creation is complete.
"At a future meeting, we'll set up a teleconference with the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce," Ridenour said. "They may have some insights" that will helpful in developing job incentives, he said — such as the criteria the agency uses to develop its own job incentives.
Contact James Beaty tat jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.