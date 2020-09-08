Members of the city of McAlester's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee have offered their input regarding a request from the developer for the planned Shops at McAlester highway retail center.
Their comments came after city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour and Mayor John Brown gave LEAD Committee members an update on the project. They based their update on Shops at McAlester developer Burk Collins' previous presentation to the city's Highway Tax Increment Financing, or TIF Committee.
Ridenour told LEAD Committee members about the current agreement with Collins regarding the proposed new highway retail center where Fourteenth Street intersects with U.S, Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway goes through McAlester.
The agreement calls for Collins to pay for all of the construction costs upfront as well as for related costs such as the proposed construction of a new traffic signal where Fourteenth Street intersects with the highway.
Ridenour said the agreementcalls for Collins to collect 90% of the city's and county's share of the sales taxes collected at the site for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first. Collins' current agreement with the city calls for the five-year countdown to begin on the day of the first sale by the first business to open at the planned highway retail center.
Browne, who also chairs the LEAD Committee, noted the unforeseen circumstances that have occurred after the initial agreement.
"With COVID, it kind of changed everybody's (timeline)," Browne said.
Ridenour added "Obviously, from a developer's standpoint, it kind of threw this timeline out the window."
He told how Collins told the TIF Committee that some of the larger stores pushed their projected opening day back to Feb. 14, 2022. He said they cited disruptions in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collins previously said some of the smaller stores, and perhaps restaurants, may want to open prior to the February 2022 date. That left him concerned that the five-year countdown for him to collect the city and county sales taxes would begin with only one or two stores open.
Ridenour told the LEAD Committee how Collins requested an additional 24 months.
Browne added that whether the extension is necessary depends on if, or when, a store or restaurant asks to open prior to the larger stores.
LEAD Committee members Brian Foris, of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, and Kyle Spruce, of the Chamber of Commerce, suggested the city approve a shorter extension.
"My recommendation would be not to give him 24. Give him 12," Foris said.
"I was going to say 12 months," Spruce agreed.
Browne saideven a 12-month extension may not be necessary, which is why the TIF Committee is looking at not approving an exact amount.
"We left if where we would have some flexibility," Browne said. The TIF Committee is expected to formally vote on the proposal when more information is available.
Committee member Chad Donoley of A-OK Railroad, noted the impact of COVID-19.
"It's pretty extenuating circumstances," Donoley said. "It's not every town that gets a shopping center of this size. You don't see them falling out of the sky."
Browne offered his viewpoint: "I don't think he's asking for anything out of line considering the times were in." t
Ridenour referred to a draft that's being prepared.
"I'm assuming once we have the draft, we'll take it through the TIF Committee, then bring it back here for another review," he said.
LEAD Committee members also attending the meeting included Ben Capers, of Steak 'n Shake; Jim "Red" Mills, former director of the McAlester Economic Development Service; Dana Hugle, of Eastern Oklahoma State College and new member Justin Few, representing small businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.