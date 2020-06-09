McAlester's economy is starting to bounce back following the closure and sheltering in place that were in effect this spring.
That's the consensus of several members of the city of McAlester's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee that met at noon Tuesday at City Hall.
It marked the first time the group has met over a three month period, after meetings in April and May were not held due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Following the Tuesday meeting, Mayor John Browne sounded encouraged after hearing from some of the LEAD Committee members.
"It was a lot of good information," Browne said. He referred to indicators mentioned by several committee members that the economy is beginning to bounce back.
"Knowing that it's coming back, using the restaurant business as a gauge, things seem to be positive," Browne said.
LEAD Committee member Ben Capers, of Steak 'n' Shake, said business has been picking up at the McAlester restaurant, since it recently reopened to inside dining at the restaurant. During the COVID-19 closure in the area, it operated using drive-ups and some deliveries.
Although business under those restrictions had not matched what the restaurant was doing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still helped the restaurant get by while the shelter in place mandates were underway.
"It helped you survive," said McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak.
Things have been continually getting better.
"It's pretty close to normal," Capers said.
One recent day had been outstanding.
"Sunday was an above-average Sunday, even for pre-pandemic," Capers said.
Kyle Spruce, of WAV 11, who represents the McAlester Chamber of Commerce on the LEAD Committee, indicated things had been picking up at his business as well.
Kayla Rovnak, of the McAlester Regional Health Center, noted some economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain.
"We had a significant reduction in our workforce," she said.
The hospital did not get caught short on personal protective equipment, largely because of early preplanning, she told the gathering.
"Back in late September, David Keith and I worked on a plan to bring in additional supplies," she said, referring to the hospital's CEO.
Another LEAD Committee member, Brian Foris, of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, said some employees who were sent home because they were considered at-risk of contacting COVID-19 are now being called back to work.
Prior to getting the input from LEAD Committee members, the meeting agenda included an update from City of McAlester Economic Development Director KirK Ridenour, who said the city currently has approximately $2.2 million economic development funds. All but close to $800,000 in the economic development funds are earmarked, he said.
Part of that money comes from the state to be used to help enhance the defense industry in the McAlester area.
Spruce asked how some of the money is spent.
"A lot goes for consultants," Ridenour said, giving an example of a military consultant hired in Washington with the idea of helping further the defense industry in the McAlester area.
City Manager Stasiak delivered a presentation regarding the city's upcoming budget for the upcoming 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
Stasiak spoke of challenges the city faces due to a budget crunch. He also spoke of steps the city has already taken to cut costs by furloughing some employees, setting one unpaid furlough day a month for non-uniformed city employees, offering early retirements and making a 10% across-the-board cut for expenditures in city departments.
Even with those cost-cutting measures in place, the city is making budgeting decisions based on the premise the next fiscal year would continue to be challenging.
If things get better, the city should benefit from having budgeted conservatively, said Browne.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
