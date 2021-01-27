Members of the city's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee are looking at incentives the city might offer industries and businesses to help bring them to McAlester.
They are also considering incentives that could be helpful to existing McAlester businesses looking to expand.
An abbreviated version of the city's LEAD Committee discussed those matters when meeting Tuesday in the Clark Bass Building on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Only four LEAD Committee members attended: McAlester Mayor John Browne; Dana Hugle, of Eastern Oklahoma State College; Jim "Red" Mills, former director of the McAlester Economic Development Service, and Ben Capers, of Steak 'n Shake.
Since there were not enough members for a quorum, no votes were taken. Those present discussed possible incentives presented by McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour.
Ridenour noted any incentives the LEAD Committee develops must be approved by McAlester city councilors.
He cited a study showing what the city could expect in return annually from new jobs.
"For every dollar earned, about 1 percent of that comes back to the city in the form of taxes," Ridenour said, adding that's a conservative number.
Over a 5-year incentive program, that 1% would work out to 5 percent, he said.
Browne noted the city can offer limited incentives.
"I know we can't use water as an incentive," he said.
Ridenour said others might be offered.
"There might be some in-kind services we could provide; say there's a lot and they would like us to clean it," Ridenour said. He mentioned another possibility: "Why don't we give them a loan?
"You can forgive the loan as they continue to meet their employment requirements," he said.
"If they don't perform, you can get your money back."
Browne questioned why the city would want to act as a bank. He noted there are legal issues involved.
"I think we need to run some of it by legal — what to do if a company doesn't repay a loan" he said.
McAlester Jobs Program objectives presented by Ridenour include:
• Encouraging creation of permanent full-time and part-time jobs.
• Inviting capital investments from private businesses into the community.
• Perpetuating a business climate attracting startups and expansions.
• Promoting diverse business opportunities.
Guidelines state the McAlester Jobs Program shall serve business or industry inside McAlester city limits. The participating business must create at least $750,000 in new payroll within 36 months of the signing of an agreement with the city to qualify for the incentive.
Total value of the incentive shall not exceed 5% of new annual payroll created, not to exceed a $500,000 award.
Different incentives could be offered, depending on the project, including lump sum payments for upfront costs, not to exceed $200,000, or donations of property at the Steven Taylor Industrial Park. Incentives could include forgivable loans, loan forgiveness and loan repayment.
If at any point during the term covered in the agreement, the payroll reduces by 50 % or more, the business shall repay the entire value of the agreement, with exemptions possible due to "extraordinary circumstances."
Site improvements, such as clearing, grading or grubbing could be included, as well as utility extensions.
Businesses applying would prepare an application and supporting documentation for review. LEAD Committee members would review the paperwork and make a recommendation to city councilors.
