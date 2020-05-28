Lake Eufaula Association is set to host its annual Golden Eagle Poker Run on Saturday, June 13. Along with the event is a Free Family Fun Day, Friday, June 12.
“2020 has been quite a year so far,” said executive director Connie Morris. “It was a big decision to decide to move forward with this event. The LEA Board of Directors believe people want to get out and do something fun, so the poker run is on!”
Friday’s Family Fun Day is set at Xtreme RV Amphitheater on Lakeshore Drive, across from Eufaula Cove Marina, from 3-11 p.m. There will be a DJ Bouncy House, waterslide, sno cones, popcorn and a concert. All this is free and open to the public. There will be a food truck on site and beverages will be available.
Music for the concert is by “The Agenda” of Broken Arrow. From classic rock to modern rock, from pop to country, The Agenda is comfortable in just about any musical genre. You’re just as likely to hear Eric Church as Kings of Leon. They might go straight from ZZ Top into something from U2.
Sponsors for the Free Fun Day include: Bank of Eufaula, Armstrong Bank, State Farm Insurance, One Source Insurance, Shelter Insurance, OG&E, Xtreme RV and H&R Block.
Early registration is open now for the Golden Eagle Poker Run. Cost is $200 for five cards; $225 for six. Entrants must be 21 years of age. Each hand purchased comes with a free Golden Eagle Run tee shirt and an honorary one-year membership to Lake Eufaula Association. More information and entry forms are available online at VisitLakeEufaula.com, Lake Eufaula FB, at lake area marinas and the LEA Tourist Information Center, 701 S. Main, Eufaula. You can also enter by phone 918-689-7751.
Stops for the poker run include: No. 9 Marina, Evergreen Marina, Belle Starr Marina, Katt Daddy’s Cove Restaurant and Eufaula Cove Marina. Entrants purchasing the sixth card will select it at the packet pickup.
Pre-registration and packet pickup for the Golden Eagle Poker Run will be Friday during the Family Fun Day.
Plan to come to Xtreme RV Friday, June 12, for a Fun Day of free activities and music. Then enter the Golden Eagle Poker Run on Saturday for more fun and the chance to win cash.
