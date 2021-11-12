Madeline Zmek said she wanted to bring healthier food options to downtown McAlester.
Zmek said she noticed a lack of restaurant options for vegans and people with gluten and other food allergies in the area, which led her to opening Le Salt Kitchen and Deli on Choctaw Avenue in McAlester.
“I wanted to fulfill that need,” Zmek said.
Le Salt Deli opened three years ago inside Harper and Grey House in downtown McAlester after Zmek returned to McAlester after doing some traveling and her sister Morgan, who co-owns the boutique, asked her to start the deli.
“The girls were moving locations down the street and they asked me if I wanted to open a deli and I went with it,” Zmek said. “It was always her dream for me to have something inside of her shop.”
Zmek and Le Salt will be featured by the McAlester News-Capital in the latest episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The video will premier Sunday on the paper’s website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital’s YouTube channel.
The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
Le Salt’s menu changes daily and features items that Zmek prepares fresh daily.
“I try to keep it all natural and all organic as much as I can and keep it fresh,” Zmek said.
Zmek said when planning what she will offer at Le Salt she didn’t want to be tied down to the same menu every day.
“I wanted to be able to come in and see what ingredients I had and kind of keep me on my toes as well for making something different all the time and not get in a rut,” Zmek said.
Items that are offered daily are the cherry chicken salad, egg salad, and slaw crunch with the most poplar item being the chicken salad which can come as a sandwich or by itself.
“I try to have a pasta or a Quinoa or some type of grain, but it’s always different,” Zmek said.
Zmek also offers a different kind of soup daily.
Zmek also prepares baked treats twice a week and breakfast burritos on Fridays for Spaceship Earth Coffee Co., also located in downtown McAlester.
“It’s a good partnership with them,” Zmek said.
With the restaurant located in the back of Harper and Grey, Zmek said a lot of people don’t realize her deli is there and vice versa, which increases foot traffic for both businesses.
“We help each other out a lot being in business together because if someone is walking through they are gonna probably pick something up on their way out,” Zmek said.
While Zmek gets a lot of business from the local area, she said a lot of out-towners will find her by using Happy Cow, an online service that lists sources of vegan, vegetarian and healthy food.
“So people can get on their phone whenever they’re driving through somewhere and it’ll give you specific locations that have those options,” Zmek said.
When asked about about any future plans for the deli, Zmek said she does not know what the future holds for Le Salt.
“I just expanded to some more tables, in the beginning I only had two tables and now I have more and I have outdoor seating now,’ Zmek said. “So its continuing to grow slowly but surely and I don’t know what the future holds but I’m open to whatever it is.”
Le Salt is located inside Harper and Grey House at 110 E. Choctaw in McAlester and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Zmek posting the daily menu on Facebook and Instagram and can be found on both platforms by searching for @lesaltdeli.
Zmek said anyone is welcome to come eat at her deli.
“Don’t be scared to come in and try something,” Zmek said. “I think you’ll love it.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.