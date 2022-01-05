State lawmakers representing parts of southeast Oklahoma reacted nearly a year after hundreds stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the certification process of the 2020 presidential election.
Then-President Donald J. Trump spoke Jan. 6 about his false claims that the election he lost to Joe Biden was stolen and called on supporters to be strong, march to the Capitol, and “fight like hell” in taking the country back. A mob later breached police barricades, broke Capitol windows to gain entry and occupied the building in a surge that left five dead.
Congress later certified Biden won the election with 306 votes to Trump's 232 and the nation’s political divide continues nearly a year after the siege.
The McAlester News-Capital spoke with District 7 State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain; District 15 State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula; and District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, about the insurrection. District 18 State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, did not return a phone call.
“I think the people had the right principle; I think people should stand up for those issues,” Randleman said. “But there should never be violence. I would never promote violence.”
"I think there's been a lot of over over-dramatization," Hamilton said. "Calling this an insurrection is a little disingenuous, a little stretch."
Insurrection is defined as “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” The events disrupted a federal government proceeding and left five dead at the Capitol.
Grego said he's trying to distance himself from the seige, but "never saw that coming."
JAN. 6
Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, spoke from the Senate chamber’s podium on Jan. 6, arguing for the creation of a 10-day commission to audit the Arizona election results. Lankford’s speech abruptly ended when rioters broke windows and occupied the Capitol to disrupt the certification process and send lawmakers fleeing for safety.
A day later, Lankford wrote to supporters that “violence and terror” are not acceptable ways to handle disagreements.
“Those painful images will forever be burned into my mind,” he wrote.
States previously certified their Electoral College results and the Constitution requires both Congressional chambers to meet and count each state’s electoral votes in the certification process.
Any objection requires support from at least one member of each chamber to be considered for separate debate and votes on disputes.
Only two state results — Arizona and Pennsylvania — received support to move forward to a vote. Those efforts failed and then-Vice President Mike Pence officially declared Biden the winner at 2:41 a.m. CT on Jan. 7.
Oklahoma Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Stephanie Bice, Tom Cole, Kevin Hern and Frank Lucas each voted to support both contested states.
Lankford and fellow Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe voted to accept the electors in the Senate debate — which brought criticism from state Republicans.
A group of Oklahoma Republicans attempted to censure Lankford and Inhofe in July to show them some party members felt betrayed by their votes to certify the election Biden won. The censure efforts failed.
Jackson Lahmeyer, a Republican challenger, said on his campaign website Lankford “flip-flopped like a fish out of water and caved like a coward to certify a lie” — referring to the election that Biden won.
But a recent poll from Oklahoma City firm Amber Integrated shows Lankford polling at 56% — significantly leading his challengers in the June Republican primary. State Sen. Nathan Dahm, another Republican challenger, is polling at 9% and Lahmeyer at 8%.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll in April found six in 10 Republicans believe the false claim that November’s presidential election “was stolen” through widespread voter fraud. An Associated Press investigation found fewer than 475 potential instances out of more than 25 million votes cast.
The Reuters poll showed about half of Republicans surveyed believed the siege was a “non-violent protest” or instigated by left-wing activists.
Photos, videos and reports show protestors breached police lines, broke into the Capitol building through windows, destroyed signs in the building, and occupied the chambers.
Approximately 700 people were charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Roughly 150 of those charged pleaded guilty with more than 50 people being sentenced — including more than 20 defendants sentenced to jail and more than a dozen sentenced to home confinement.
Hamilton said he doesn’t condone violence, but supports people protesting government.
"I still think people need to rally around our country and say in no uncertain terms — it's right on the money — if people have a problem with our government, they need to say what's on their minds,” Hamilton said. “If we don't have election integrity, what have we got?"
Hamilton, Randleman, and Smith were among 39 Republican state lawmakers who signed a letter in December 2020 calling on the U.S. Congress to challenge the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
The letter accused some states of not holding constitutional elections — a claim made by Trump and his supporters in dozens of failed legal challenges.
Oklahoma state lawmakers still question the election results nearly a year after the violence at the Capitol.
“If we don’t get things straightened out with the election, then people will quit believing in a democracy and freedom,” Randleman said. He said “there are questions” about the 2020 presidential election, but didn’t refer to a specific case.
Numerous recounts confirmed the outcome and Trump's legal team and his supporters failed in dozens of court challenges to overturn the results.
The Supreme Court rejected the Trump legal team’s challenge of the election results on Jan. 11, also denying expedition of consideration of Trump’s challenges in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Legal challenges to the elections in Michigan and Georgia were also denied, as were dozens of other attempts to overturn the election results.
Hamilton pointed to a lawsuit where 18 state attorneys general in Republican-led states joined together to support an action by the Texas AG to ask the Supreme Court to overturn election results in several contested states.
"We suspected election fraud and the Supreme Court said 'no,'" Hamilton said. "That's one of the things that's caused a lot of frustration. Whoever wins, wins; but it's got to be fair. I don't believe that's what we had in 2020."
The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the lawsuit in December 2020 because Texas lacked standing to request another state’s elution results be overturned.
"Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections," the court wrote.
Randleman suggested the federal government take more control over presidential elections.
“I don’t think it should be left up to every state because you have too many people thinking different ways,” Randleman said.
“I think when you vote for presidents, you can’t just let every state put their own way,” he added. “I would like to see the United States change that and I would like to see a good group in that that gives everybody a chance to vote but decreases any chance for fraud.”
Randleman did not provide ways to achieve that, but said he admires Oklahoma’s election process.
Hamilton said he’s working on a bill focused on strengthening Oklahoma’s election procedures.
“Moving forward we need to implement procedures to make it something nobody can argue with," Hamilton said.
MOVING FORWARD
A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed more than 300 witnesses and collected more than 35,000 pages of documents over six months as it plans to go public.
Nine lawmakers — seven Democrats and two Republicans — make up the panel preparing to detail the Jan. 6 events in televised hearings that could start in the coming weeks.
State lawmakers said they’ve noticed political division and hope for unity.
“It doesn’t really come down to Republican or Democrat, it comes down to what you believe,” Randleman said, adding he aims to represent all constituents regardless of party affiliation.
“I’ve never seen it so divided as it is now," Grego said. "What is the path to bring them together? I don't know…I think there is a big void in trust between the people and the leaders (but) in Oklahoma we don't have that problem.
"I think we enjoy a degree of civility in Oklahoma,” he added.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
