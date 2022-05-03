Lawmakers and locals reacted to the nation's top court indicating it could overturn a 50-year constitutional decision.
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leaked Monday night indicated justices plan to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision and allow states to determine how to legislate abortion access.
“I think that’s fanatic news — best news I’ve heard in awhile,” said State Rep. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973 with a 7-2 decision in Roe v. Wade that restricting abortion violates a woman’s constitutional right of privacy under the Fourteenth Amendment.
Oklahoma is among 13 states with “trigger laws” that will ban abortion automatically if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Another 13 states will likely ban or strictly limit the procedure soon.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the nation’s total number of abortions declined 22% since 2009.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Hamilton said he hopes it ultimately leads to his goal of accomplishing abortion abolition in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma lawmakers said Tuesday that the Supreme Court’s expected ruling would trigger the state’s 1910 law that bans all abortions except to save the life of the mother.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a measure Tuesday to prohibit abortion procedures after about the sixth week of pregnancy in what is known as the Heartbeat Act — modeled after a similar bill Texas lawmakers passed last year to ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill Stitt signed takes immediate effect and the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied an emergency request to halt it.
Raina Wansick said she thinks it could be a good thing when the Supreme Court gives certain powers to states — but thinks overturning Roe v. Wade will lead to more issues in Oklahoma.
“I’m nervous about the potential of it overturning because of where I live,” Wansick said.
The Hartshorne native who now lives in Edmond said women should have the right to an abortion and the decision should stem from a discussion with a medical professional.
The World Health Organization states nearly half of the 121 million pregnancies across the globe each year, almost half are unintended. WHO officials state more than half of unintendened pregnancies and 3 out of 10 of all pregnancies end in induced abortion, defined as "a simple and common health-care procedure." But the WHO says some women facing barriers to access often resort to unsafe procedures.
Abortion advocates have said limiting abortion access could be lethal.
“This is a worst-case-scenario come to life,” Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona said in a press release. “If and when this decision takes effect, the consequences will be unbearable—and for many women, lethal. That is no exaggeration. But it’s also no exaggeration to say that women will fight back like we always have. We won’t take this lying down.”
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, Grego said he’s “cautiously optimistic” the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade so nobody will “be able to get an abortion in Oklahoma legally.
“I think it’s great,” Grego said. “This has been a long, uphill battle — and we’re not there yet, because it’s not a ruling, it’s just a leaked memo.”
State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, said he wants to see Roe v. Wade overturned because “to use abortion as birth control I think is wrong.”
Smith said he understands the difficulty of the decision for women and “I don’t think that I should be telling her ‘you can’t do that’” — but said he doesn’t believe in abortion.
“God’s going to judge us all for our decisions,” Smith said.
Lawmakers said they believe recent legislative action indicates Oklahoma’s “great desire to see abortion greatly reduced if not outright eliminated.”
Results from Gallup Polls show an increase among Americans who believe abortion should be legal under any circumstance within the past year. The data shows 48% believe abortion should be legal only under certain circumstances — a reduction from the previous year — and 32% believe it should be legal under any circumstance.
Gallup poll data shows Americans who believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances hovers between 15% and 21% since 1975.
Pew Data Research Center poll data shows 51% of Oklahoma adults say abortion should be legal in all/most cases.
