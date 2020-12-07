More than repair work is expected for the traffic roundabout at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue — thanks to donations from a local law firm.
Plans are to add artificial turf, lettering and other improvements to the roundabout while the site is closed this week for repairs to the traffic roundabout near the U.S. Post Office. Improvements are being added thanks to a donation and design from the Wagner & Lynch law firm.
When the work is completed a concrete pad is expected to be in place inside the roundabout, large enough to hold large displays.
The city previously announced the traffic roundabout at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue will be closed this week for repairs beginning Monday, Dec. 7. Repairs to the roundabout are still warranty and will be done by the original contractor, said City Manager Pete Statsiak.
Asked if the city planned to complete the other improvements while the roundabout was closed, Stasiak said that's the plan. Improvements include four-foot high lettering that will say "McAlester, Oklahoma," he said.
"We will put a concrete pad in the middle," Stasiak said. He said there are plans to put a Christmas tree on the pad for this holiday season.
"When Christmas is over, we will put a buffalo statue in there," Stasiak said, referring to a statue like the buffalo statues already in place along Carl Albert Parkway and other sites around McAlester.
"The bulk of the year we will have that buffalo statue in there," he said.
Stasiak said the city is paying for the concrete and the city already has a spare buffalo statue. The Wagner & Lynch law firm is providing the artificial turf and lettering.
McAlester attorney Blake Lynch, of Wagner & Lynch, said the law firm suggested a design and offered to donate the artificial turf and lettering, with the possibility adding landscaping or vegetation if looks feasible once everything is in place.
Lynch said the law firm offered to assist the city on the project months ago. The offer resulted from his curiosity regarding the circular space in the middle of the roundabout.
"I asked them what the plan was," Lynch said. He said he was told that any plans had been put on hold due to COVID-19.
Lynch said he's been working with Astroturf in his backyard, which gave him some ideas for the roundabout. He said the city gave him the word to proceed, contingent upon the city having final approval on the design. After seeing the completed design, the city gave its OK.
The lettering will read "McAlester" on one side and "Oklahoma" on the other, Lynch said. It can be read from an overhead view, such as from a drone, but also be visible from the street, based on the current design.
Why did Lynch and his partner, Brecken Wagner, offer to help the city on the project?
"We've got our law office on Washington Avenue and I live on Washington Avenue," Lynch said. "Anything to improve will be good."
Lynch said he's hopeful this will help inspire other businesses to get involved with projects to help with the city.
Asked about what prompted the roundabout's closure for repairs, Stasiak said some of the concrete in the roundabout had started to crumble. It is still under warranty and the repairs will be made by Built Right Construction, the original contractor, he said. Since the roundabout will be closed for repairs, the city decided this would be a good time to add the improvements to the site.
While the roundabout is closed for the work, residents should access the Post Office and other businesses in the area by using Fifth Street, north of Carl Albert Parkway, the city advised.
The city expected repairs and the other work to take a week, depending on the weather. If all goes according to plan, the traffic roundabout is expected to be open by Monday, Dec. 14.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
