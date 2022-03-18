Some southeast Oklahoma law enforcement agency leaders said they want to build transparency through body cameras.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod and Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said they believe body cameras help ensure transparency for everyone involved when their departments respond to a scene — and they have worked to improve the policies and equipment.
“I think they are definitely an asset," Morris said.
“I love them,” Hearod said.
Both the McAlester Police Department and Pittsburg County Sheriff's department faced some public scrutiny in recent years over body camera policies or lack of equipment.
MPD officers arrested a Texas woman accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Bart Jameson in January 2019. The agency's body camera policies and usage on the scene that night became important to defense attorneys for Brenda Savage in a federal murder case.
Officer body camera footage showed Savage saying numerous times that she shot Jameson.
During a November 2021 hearing, MPD officers testified they muted cameras at various times to have conversations with each other. One officer testified he sometimes forgot to turn the microphone back on afterward.
Officers also testified that they generally muted and/or turned off their body cameras around the lead detective, now retired MPD Det. Cpt. Don Hass, because he did not like the use of body cameras.
Body camera footage shows Hass turning off an officer's camera after seeing a witness inside the house at the crime scene who was asked to leave.
A federal jury reviewed body camera footage from the night of the incident during the February trial, along with hearing other testimony and evidence, before it acquitted Savage of all charges.
Hearod explained that prior to the incident, the department was having issues with a particular model of a body camera that did not have a mute button and despite the department then not wanting a camera with a mute button, replacement cameras were received from a company that had no way to remove the mute button.
A verbal directive was issued at the time by the former chief of police which allowed for the muting of a camera during certain circumstances despite the policy stating that the cameras should not be muted — but the new cameras don't offer that function.
“The new cameras do not have a mute button,” Hearod said.
Hearod implemented a new body camera policy in 2020 prior to the department receiving new cameras in 2021.
MPD policy now states “once a decision has been made to record an event, an officer may not stop the recording prior to completion of the event/citizen encounter, unless directed to do so by a supervisor.”
“An officer may choose to turn off the BWS if its operation is inhibiting a victim or witness from giving a statement. Factors to consider include the type of call and the vulnerability of the victim, such as the victim of a sexual assault,” the policy states.
All instances where the camera is not used or turned off are to be documented in the officer’s report, the policy states.
"We're in a lot better situation now then we were then," Hearod said. “Policy wise, camera wise, training wise, everything.”
Hearod said some officers were "apprehensive" when MPD first got body cameras in 2015, but officers soon started to see the benefits.
He was the day shift commander at the time and helped write the policy. Hearod said cameras help officers with reports, aids investigations, and have helped reduce bogus complaints against officers.
“We’ve had people called up and said we had people being racists and doing other things and we watch the body cams and it's not there,” Hearod said.
MPD spent $110,348 in 2021 to outfit up to 46 officers with body worn cameras manufactured by Getac, according to records the News-Capital obtained through the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office spent $16,999 dollars in 2021 for 16 cameras manufactured by Axon Enterprises.
Both dollar amounts include cost of the cameras, software, storage, warranties, charging/docking station, licenses, and mounts and other accessories.
Hearod said his department’s cameras were paid in part through a U.S. Department of Justice grant. Morris said his agency’s cameras were bought with money generated through a contract between the county and the United States Marshals Service to house federal prisoners at the county jail.
Morris said during his 2020 reelection campaign one of his goals was to obtain funds for body cameras.
“Not only do I think it benefits the agency, but another one of our promises was transparency,” Morris said.
Body cameras for county deputies became a hot topic after a deputy fatally shot 19-year-old Sayven Lane Rowland near Pittsburg on Oct. 11, 2019.
Morris said his deputies were not outfitted with any recording devices at the time because the department could not afford the equipment and were denied after applying for two grants seeking funds for cameras.
The shooting occurred after Rowland fled on a four-wheeler from deputies before he rolled the vehicle. Rowland was shot and killed after brandishing a firearm, investigators said.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan later determined the shooting was justified. He said at the time “video would have been nice” but the evidence was clear without any video evidence.
Morris said cameras also benefit citizens so they can see what deputies are doing.
The sheriff said the cameras have also been implanted in the jail to protect the jail’s correction officers for better transparency inside the jail.
“I think it makes sure officers and deputies are more professional in doing their job, more accountability, and it’s also good for evidence in court," Morris said.
