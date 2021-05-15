Lakewood Christian School recently announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.

Abigail Batts (Co-Valedictorian)

Family: My parents are Donald and Debra Batts, and I have I one sister, Ally. I am so blessed to have my grandparents: O.W. and Karen Roberts, Carolyn Batts and Tom and In Hampton. And a lot of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Future plans: To attend EOSC in the fall.

College plans: My plan is to attend college to obtain my degree in respiratory therapy.

Hobbies: video games, reading, solving puzzles, playing board games. Learning to ride a horse, and spending time with my pets.

Favorite high school memory: There are too many to only choose one.

Caleb Wampler (Co-Valedictorian)

Family: Parents: Sam and Lori Wampler. Grandparents: Greg and Danna Craig; Greg and Abby Wampler; and Robert and Phyllis Crawley. Brother Gage, his wife Catie, and their kid Jet.

Future plans: became aerospace engineer at Lockhead Martin

College plans: Eastern Oklahoma for two years then two at Embry-Riddle for aerospace engineering.

Hobbies: Making computers, drawing, antagonizing the senior class.

Favorite high school memory: Scavenging computer parts in Mr. White's class.

Griffin Crowson (SALUTATORIAN)

Family: Parents: Pat and Cheri Crowson. Other family: Aunt Kaye, Aunt T, Loretta Due, Uncle A, Rachel Shaw.

Future plans: I hope to become a mechanical engineer, and be able to continue my hobbies onthe side.

College plans: I plan to attend Eastern this fall to get my associates degree and then I plan to transfer to OSU to major in mechanical engineering.

Hobbies: I like to work on anything that moves, cars, trucks, mowers. You name it, I like working on it.

Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory of high school would have to be going and winning state back-to-back with my team. Even through we didn't win this year, I'm still so proud of our progress and the team.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you