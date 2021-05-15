Lakewood Christian School recently announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.
Abigail Batts (Co-Valedictorian)
Family: My parents are Donald and Debra Batts, and I have I one sister, Ally. I am so blessed to have my grandparents: O.W. and Karen Roberts, Carolyn Batts and Tom and In Hampton. And a lot of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Future plans: To attend EOSC in the fall.
College plans: My plan is to attend college to obtain my degree in respiratory therapy.
Hobbies: video games, reading, solving puzzles, playing board games. Learning to ride a horse, and spending time with my pets.
Favorite high school memory: There are too many to only choose one.
Caleb Wampler (Co-Valedictorian)
Family: Parents: Sam and Lori Wampler. Grandparents: Greg and Danna Craig; Greg and Abby Wampler; and Robert and Phyllis Crawley. Brother Gage, his wife Catie, and their kid Jet.
Future plans: became aerospace engineer at Lockhead Martin
College plans: Eastern Oklahoma for two years then two at Embry-Riddle for aerospace engineering.
Hobbies: Making computers, drawing, antagonizing the senior class.
Favorite high school memory: Scavenging computer parts in Mr. White's class.
Griffin Crowson (SALUTATORIAN)
Family: Parents: Pat and Cheri Crowson. Other family: Aunt Kaye, Aunt T, Loretta Due, Uncle A, Rachel Shaw.
Future plans: I hope to become a mechanical engineer, and be able to continue my hobbies onthe side.
College plans: I plan to attend Eastern this fall to get my associates degree and then I plan to transfer to OSU to major in mechanical engineering.
Hobbies: I like to work on anything that moves, cars, trucks, mowers. You name it, I like working on it.
Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory of high school would have to be going and winning state back-to-back with my team. Even through we didn't win this year, I'm still so proud of our progress and the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.