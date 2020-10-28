Lakewood Christian Church is having a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
The trunk-or-treat will be in the parking lot of Lakewood Christian Church.
There will be about 15 cars decorated in different themes — including an actual Batmobile and Mystery Machine — and the guests will drive a loop getting candy from each trunk.
This is a drive-thru event where volunteers will wear masks and gloves to drop the treats into the guests' bags while the guests remain in their cars.
There will also be a place at the end of the loop to get out and snap a quick picture of your kids in their costumes — but organizers ask that they otherwise remain in their cars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.