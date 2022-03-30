Kulture Kings Tattoo Convention looks to become annual event

Promoters are optimistic that a tattoo show set for this week will become an annual event.
Kulture Kings First Annual Hustlers Ball Tattoo Convention is set Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 1-3, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
Nolan Menefee said he and Doug Crane are bringing the event to the Expo Center. It's an opportunity for those attending the convention to perhaps get a tattoo, or to watch other people getting theirs.
"We've invited tattoo artists from all over," Menefee said. "They will be tattooing live in their booths."
Nearly 40 tattoo artists have already confirmed they plan to participate. "As of right now, we have 37," said Menefee at midweek. Worldwide Ink magazine will also have its pro-sponsored team at the convention, he said.
Some artists are already booked up to administer tattoos during the event, but Menefee said those attending are free to approach any of the tattoo artists at the convention and see if they have a booking available.
He said prices for tattoos vary, with some tattoo artists charging by how much work it takes and others by the type of tattoo selected. Size of a tattoo and whether color is involved are also factors.
"Just come to the event," Menefee suggested.
Expo Center Manager Krystal Bess expressed optimism about the Hustlers Ball Tattoo Convention returning to McAlester in the future. It is expected to draw not only local attendees, but also those from out-of-town.
"We're really excited to have the first annual event, to bring so much to the community and our restaurants and hotels," Bess said. "We want everyone to see what a great community we have."
Admission to the convention is $15, with children under 12 admitted free. Menefee said it will be "kid-friendly."
As an alternative to the $15 general admission fee, VIP packages are available for $50, which includes a T-shirt and catered meal at a Saturday night after-party event.
While many tattoos are expected to be administered in public, arrangements can be made for those who are seeking a tattoo in an area they plan to keep more discreet.
"If it's a private area, we have drapes," said Meneffee.
Doors at the Expo Center are to open at 10 a.m. on all three days of the convention. Friday's schedule is 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday's regular schedule is also from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m, but the after-party is set to continue until 2 a.m., Menefee said. Sunday's schedule is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Those attending the tattoo convention will also have an opportunity to enter a tattoo competition, which requires a $10 entry fee. Prizes will be awarded to the winners, Menefee said. Tattoos administered at the site as well as those already obtained elsewhere will be available for entry, he said,
Contest categories will change each day.
On Friday, categories include Job Stopper, Best Lettering, Color Infused B&G, or black and grey, and Best Geo, or geometric tattoo.
Saturday contest categories are B&G, S M, L; Color S, M, L; Best Portrait and Best Floral.
Contest categories Sunday include Best Arm, Best Leg, Best Back, Best Chest and Best Cover-Up — a reference to a previous, but no longer wanted tattoo that is covered by a new one, either by incorporating it into a new tattoo or rendering it no longer visible because of the newer one.
Winners will receive a trophy or a plaque. "The Best of Show will win a photo shoot and an article in Worldwide Ink magazine," Menefee said,
Menefee said he and Crane got involved in promoting the tattoo convention because they wanted to do something local. He said they both recently served as judges at a tattoo event in Oklahoma City.
Bess is hopeful the Kulture Kings First Annual Hustlers Ball Tattoo Convention will be a hit among visitors and locals alike.
"We hope our community will welcome them for years to come," said Bess.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
