WILBURTON — The Agricultural Business Management program at Kiamichi Technology Centers has developed a resource webpage for farmers and ranchers that provides important links and information for those experiencing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Kiamichi Tech District is home to many farmers and ranchers,” said Shelley Free, Superintendent at Kiamichi Technology Centers. “We would like to thank our local agriculture producers who know the value of hard work, determination and resources.”
Kiamichi Tech is committed to serve ag clients in Southeast Oklahoma through continued services in the Agricultural Business Management program and with new programming and partnerships. Other organizations that have contributed to the resource page are USDA Rural Development, The Kerr Center for Sustainable Agriculture, The Made in Oklahoma program and Oklahoma Ag Credit.
“While these collaborative partnerships were formed in support of farmers and ranchers during the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to continuing to support the ag industry in our District in any way that we can,” said Free.
The resource page provides information specific to government agencies, livestock and poultry, agri-business/tourism, food and fiber, and forestry and fishing. Additionally, the Oklahoma National Stockyards’ Facebook stream is live on the webpage and provides regular market updates and live videos from sales.
“There are so many resources and assistance programs available, but many don’t know where to look for them, and it can be a little overwhelming,” said Kelly Grego, Director of Business and Industry Services at Kiamichi Tech. “We are proud to have worked with other community partners who support local agriculture to compile this information for our ag producers.”
Kiamichi Tech has staff on hand to assist farmers and ranchers in Southeast Oklahoma with any questions they may have. Visit ktc.edu/ag to learn more or to contact the Ag Business Management coordinator.
Kiamichi Technology Centers has played an integral role in southeastern Oklahoma communities since 1968, serving ten full and three partial counties. KTC is one of 29 districts in the Oklahoma CareerTech system with more than 30 career programs. KTC also offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses as well as certifications in many diverse career fields. KTC has over 20,000 full time and short-term enrollments each year and serves area companies through the Business and Industry Services division that works with over 400 businesses annually.
