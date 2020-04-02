Krebs Public Schools handed out free meals for students on Thursday.
Krebs school employees hand free meals to students
- KEVIN HARVISON | Staff photos
Obituaries
Laura Ruth Dodson, 64, passed away at her home in Red Oak, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The family has asked for no services at this time. Services under the direction of Waldrop Funeral Home of Wilburton.
Phillip Wiley Bradley, 67, of Indianola, a longtime certified public accountant in McAles-ter, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Brian Keith McFarland, 55, of McAlester, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Alva M. Fite, 84, of Harts-horne, passed away on Mon-day, March 30, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brumley-Mills Funeral Home of Hartshorne.
Charlie Hazel Dawn Short, infant daughter of Ethan Cole Short and Sierra Jane Labor, went to heaven on Friday, March 27, 2020. In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents, Linda Short, James and Shelly Labor, and Laura Beth and Jerry Robinson, and several aunts and uncles. Sh…
