Krebs Public School held a drive thru graduation parade for the kindergarten class on Thursday.
The teachers decorated the fence lines with signs and balloons to make the students feel special and parents decorated their cars.
Each student received a gift bag with their diploma and summer goodies. Teachers pictured are left to right Brandy Wills, Amy Snell and Leela Patterson. Principal Angela White said that the parade went very smooth and it was very touching to hear the sweet comments students said to their teachers and to see the signs and cards they made to let their teachers know the impact they had on them over the year.
The teachers and students needed this closure to the school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.