Valedictorian: Brooklynn Sumner
Parents & Guardians- Laura Faulkner- Krebs, Billy Sumner-McAlester
Attended Krebs school since 2010. A
School attending in the Fall- McAlester High School
Other Honors/Awards received- Honor Roll every year, Oklahoma Jr. High School Honor Society
named as Top Student in many subjects, 2 years on yearbook staff
2016 Soft Seven State Qualifier
Member of the 2019-2020 1st Place Academic Team
Gifted & Talented since Kindergarten
Salutatorian: Alyssa Loudermilk
Parents- Kevin & Krista Loudermilk
Attended Krebs School since 1st grade.
School attending in the fall= McAlester High School
Other Honors/Awards- Alyssa races a JR.Dragster at Atoka Motorsports Park and has won Pro 4 ( Junior Class ) two years in a row.
8 years Perfect Attendance
Honor Roll
Competitive Cheerleader for McAlester Stars for 7 year, making it to Nationals several years.
Made Varsity Cheerleader for McAlester High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.