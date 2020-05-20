Valedictorian: Brooklynn Sumner

Parents & Guardians- Laura Faulkner- Krebs, Billy Sumner-McAlester

Attended Krebs school since 2010. A

School attending in the Fall- McAlester High School

Other Honors/Awards received- Honor Roll every year, Oklahoma Jr. High School Honor Society

named as Top Student in many subjects, 2 years on yearbook staff

2016 Soft Seven State Qualifier

Member of the 2019-2020 1st Place Academic Team

Gifted & Talented since Kindergarten

Salutatorian: Alyssa Loudermilk

Parents- Kevin & Krista Loudermilk

Attended Krebs School since 1st grade.

School attending in the fall= McAlester High School

Other Honors/Awards- Alyssa races a JR.Dragster at Atoka Motorsports Park and has won Pro 4 ( Junior Class ) two years in a row.

8 years Perfect Attendance

Honor Roll

Competitive Cheerleader for McAlester Stars for 7 year, making it to Nationals several years.

Made Varsity Cheerleader for McAlester High School.

