Krebs Public School recently announced top graduates.

Valedictorian

Name: Ryleigh Ivy

Parents/guardian and city they reside: David and Alicia Ivy, of McAlester

Attended Krebs Public Schools since: Fifth grade

School attending in the fall: Savanna High School

Other honors/awards:Superintendent's Honor Roll; Oklahoma Junior High Honor Society; Award of Excellence in reading, algebra, science; cross country four years, fast-pitch softball three years, basketball four year, slow-pitch softball three years, track, academic team, gifted and talented four years, yearbook, 4-H, and JOM.

Salutatorian

Name: Abigail Goostree

Parents/guardian and city they reside: Eric and Jennifer Goostree, of McAlester

Attended Krebs Public Schools since: First grade

School attending in the fall: Savanna High School

Other honors/awards: academic team, gifted and talented six years, yearbook committee two years, cross country three years, basketball six years, softball two years, track three years, Superintendent's Honor Roll, Oklahoma Junior High Honor Society, Excellence in Reading award

