Krebs Public School recently announced top graduates.
Valedictorian
Name: Ryleigh Ivy
Parents/guardian and city they reside: David and Alicia Ivy, of McAlester
Attended Krebs Public Schools since: Fifth grade
School attending in the fall: Savanna High School
Other honors/awards:Superintendent's Honor Roll; Oklahoma Junior High Honor Society; Award of Excellence in reading, algebra, science; cross country four years, fast-pitch softball three years, basketball four year, slow-pitch softball three years, track, academic team, gifted and talented four years, yearbook, 4-H, and JOM.
Salutatorian
Name: Abigail Goostree
Parents/guardian and city they reside: Eric and Jennifer Goostree, of McAlester
Attended Krebs Public Schools since: First grade
School attending in the fall: Savanna High School
Other honors/awards: academic team, gifted and talented six years, yearbook committee two years, cross country three years, basketball six years, softball two years, track three years, Superintendent's Honor Roll, Oklahoma Junior High Honor Society, Excellence in Reading award
