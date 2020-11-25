Krebs city councilors voted to extend an ordinance requiring protective face coverings — with the city's mayor saying he believes it was best for the citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Bobby Watkins said councilors voted unanimously during Tuesday night's meeting to extend an ordinance requiring protective face coverings to be worn in public. An emergency clause to immediately put the extension in effect also unanimously passed, according to Watkins.
Watkins said he and councilors are doing all they can by law to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Some people believe in it and some people don’t,” Watkins said. “But I think we, as Krebs, are following the best and doing the best for our citizens as we can by law.”
States are granted power to take public health actions under the U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment.
Oklahoma statutes grant municipal governing bodies power to "enact and enforce such ordinances, rules and regulations as it deems necessary for the protection of the public health, not inconsistent with state law; and may establish and regulate hospitals, and provide for their operation and support. The governing body may make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious diseases into the municipality and may enforce quarantine laws within five (5) miles of the municipal limits.”
The original ordinance in Krebs was set to expire Nov. 30, 2020, or with other action taken by the city, or with the expiration of COVID-19-related emergency declarations.
Krebs city councilors extended the mask mandate the same night McAlester city councilors passed a measure on a 5-to-2 vote to extend a city ordinance requiring the wearing of masks or other protective facial coverings in public places, but an emergency clause failed to pass — meaning the ordinance will not go back into effect until Dec. 24.
Watkins said he wished McAlester’s mask mandate was in effect so his citizens would be protected when visiting the neighboring city.
“We shop and eat and everything else over there. I wish they would have got theirs done,” Watkins said. “I don’t know why you drop the ball during the middle of a pandemic.”
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 184,342 cumulative cases, 1,680 deaths, and 1,604 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday. OSDH reported 149,345 assumed recoveries and 33,317 total active cases statewide Thursday.
Pittsburg County had 1,842 cumulative cases, 1,570 assumed recoveries, and 21 total deaths as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. OSDH reported 251 active cases Wednesday.
OSDH also listed Pittsburg County in the orange risk phase — which means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
The southeast Oklahoma region is listed as Tier 2 in OSDH’s Hospital Surge Plan, meaning 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in the region are COVID-19. What that means is some of the following actions will take place at the hospitals according to their internal surge plans: Selective reduction in elective procedures by hospitals and hospitals implementing a shared staffing pool.
Of the 326 staffed hospital beds available in the region, 70 are filled with COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, according to OSDH data.
Krebs’ ordinance states a face covering is "a covering, or mask, that fully covers a person's nose and mouth" — such as cloth facemasks, towels, scarves, and bandanas as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Exceptions to the ordinance include restaurant patrons while eating or drinking, anyone who falls into the CDC's guidance for those who should not wear them due to a diagnosed medical or mental health condition or development disability, children younger than 5 years old, and more.
“We don’t have fines on it,” Watkins said. “This mask mandate, even if you fined people, they’re not going to wear them. It’s an us-versus-them type attitude.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.