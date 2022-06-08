Krebs Brewing Co. named state's largest brewery

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A thunderstorm complex will move out of south-central Oklahoma and across southeast Oklahoma. 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible in a short period of time which could lead to flooding of low lying areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&