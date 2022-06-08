Krebs Brewing Co. named state's largest brewery

A Pittsburg County brewing company was named the largest in the state.
Krebs Brewing Company, which brews Prairie Artisan Ales with locations in McAlester and Oklahoma City, was ranked as the state's largest brewer by Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association.
KBC produced more than 20,000 barrels of beer in 2021 — increasing production from 2020 by more than 5,000 barrels that hold 330 12-ounce servings. The brewing company has also grown more than 125% since 2019.
"Our roots go back almost 100 years," KBC President Zach Prichard. "Our success is a testament to our team our the quality of our organization.”
Prichard is a fourth-generation brewer of the nearly century-old Krebs Brewing Co., known for its ChocBeer that originated in the basement of famed Krebs restaurant Pete's Place.
His grandfather, Pietro “Pete” Piegari (Prichard), opened a “family style” Italian restaurant in 1925 at his Krebs home — also illegally selling beer he learned to make from Choctaw Nation tribal members and eventually called ChocBeer.
KBC was founded Nov. 4, 2004 and now brews Choc Beer Co. and Prairie Artisan Ales products. KBC started collaborations with Prairie Artisan Ales shortly after brothers Chase and Chris Healey cofounded it in 2012.
The brewing company expanded in 2017 to a new facility roughly 52,000 square feet with approximately $4 million initially invested into the project at the Steven Taylor Industrial Park in McAlester.
Prairie’s Bomb! series of imperial stouts receives near-perfect scores annually from RateBeer and BeerAdvocate, while the company also profits from limited-release beers throughout the year.
Prairie’s fruit-flavored and kettle sour beers gained popularity, with Rainbow Sherbet now its best-selling beer in volume and dollars.
Bomb! remains Prairie's best-known beer after being consistently in the brewing rotation since its 2013 release. The beer is spiced with ancho chili, vanilla, coffee and cacao.
Prairie beer is available at its taproom at 3 NE Eighth St. in Oklahoma City, several beer stores, and online at prairieales.com.
Prichard is originally from Krebs and graduated from McAlester High School, previously telling the News-Capital he loves growing a business in his hometown.
