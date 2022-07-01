An item on Thursday’s Kiowa Board of Trustees agenda called for “discussion and possible approval to accept Jerri Ellis resignation.”
Ellis, the town treasurer, said she never resigned following a heated exchange with Vice Mayor Kristi Hall on June 14 at city hall over extra duties assigned to her and disagreements between them. Ellis said she did leave the building after feeling disrespected and being told to leave, but Hall denied claims that she yelled at the city employee.
Kiowa Mayor Kari Peterson said after the meeting she didn’t want to respond to anything from the meeting and wants to move forward.
“Hopefully the town will be better,” Peterson said. “One step at a time.”
Trustee Mike Sexton moved to accept the resignation — which the mayor and board members said only regarded the additional duties — and Hall seconded.
The motion passed with a 3-2 vote. Sexton, Hall and Peterson voted to approve the motion to accept the resignation. Trustees Regina Van Blaricom and Branton Nichols voted no.
Kiowa’s employee handbook states “Employees hired at-will can be terminated for any reason and are not entitled to a pre or post termination hearing.”
Ellis said she suffered a panic attack as a result of the June 14 exchange and did not return to work under advisement.
She said officials told her to request an executive session item for the June 30 meeting.
Ellis said her request was denied and she felt forced to openly discuss the incident at the meeting.
“I have respected my job, I have done everything I can, I’ve come to work every day, I’ve done all kinds of things for this community,” Ellis told the council. Peterson, Hall and trustees voiced and nodded their agreement.
Citizens spoke to the trustees during the public discussion at the end of the meeting, voicing frustration over the handling of the conflict and calling for a resolution.
Ellis was elected in 2019 as Kiowa’s treasurer, which Oklahoma law states is an officer of the town.
Oklahoma law states a municipal officer may resign by submitting a written resignation to the governing body.
Pat Layden, a McAlester lawyer and Kiowa’s city attorney, said during the meeting that Ellis did not submit a written resignation as treasurer, which Peterson and Hall confirmed.
“So she has not resigned — that’s clear she hasn’t resigned that position,” Layden said.
But Layden said Ellis was assigned temporary additional duties as a city employee, which he said raises the question if she resigned from that position as per the city’s employee handbook.
Peterson read aloud the policy from the handbook in open session.
“It says any employee absent for three days or more consecutive days who fails to notify his supervisor unless on an approved leave of absence will be considered to have voluntarily resigned,” she said.
Kiowa has a board-form municipal government consisting of five trustees, who elect from among them the mayor.
William Ellis, Kiowa’s water plant supervisor who is married to Jerri, told trustees the handling of the June 14 incident led him to verbally resign during the meeting. He walked out to retrieve personal things from a work vehicle, returned to drop his city keys on the board’s desk and walked out again.
Three citizens told trustees they vouched for Jerri Ellis and wanted to resolve the issue.
Danny Drake, a former Kiowa mayor attending as a citizen, told trustees he sees “a lot of good things happening” in Kiowa and hopes the parties can repair the relationship.
“Y’all need to work this out because we’re behind you,” Drake said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.