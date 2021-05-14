Kiowa junior high recently announced its top graduates.
Eighth Grade Valedictorian Nicole Griffin
Parents: Jerri Ellis, William Ellis
Accomplishments: 2nd place in track, 2nd place in science poster, 1st and 2nd place in 4-H
Hobbies: Basketball and softball
Eighth Grade Valedictorian Noah Foris
Parents: Beth & Ben Crawley of Savanna; Brian Foris of McAlester
Grandparents: Wanda Crenshaw of McAlester; Molly & Tony Parker of McAlester
Accomplishments: Played basketball and baseball for 11 years, state quiz bowl, Math Counts competitor, Spelling Bee participant
Hobbies: Basketball and Baseball
Eighth Grade Salutatorian Chandler Kelley
Parents: Clark and Jaime Kelley
Accomplishments: Qualified for state in bass fishing, qualified for Nationals in Bass fishing, 1st place in track.
Hobbies: Fishing, hunting, watersports, laying tile, stained concrete, and golfing.
Eighth Grade Salutatorian Reese Barker
Parents: Scotty and Terra Barker
Accomplishments: Spelling bee, track, cross country team, and baseball
Hobbies: Guitar, piano, drawing, hunting, lawn mowing, catching gophers and moles.
