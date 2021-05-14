Kiowa junior high recently announced its top graduates.

Eighth Grade Valedictorian Nicole Griffin

Parents: Jerri Ellis, William Ellis

Accomplishments: 2nd place in track, 2nd place in science poster, 1st and 2nd place in 4-H

Hobbies: Basketball and softball

Eighth Grade Valedictorian Noah Foris

Parents: Beth & Ben Crawley of Savanna; Brian Foris of McAlester

Grandparents: Wanda Crenshaw of McAlester; Molly & Tony Parker of McAlester

Accomplishments: Played basketball and baseball for 11 years, state quiz bowl, Math Counts competitor, Spelling Bee participant

Hobbies: Basketball and Baseball

Eighth Grade Salutatorian Chandler Kelley

Parents: Clark and Jaime Kelley

Accomplishments: Qualified for state in bass fishing, qualified for Nationals in Bass fishing, 1st place in track.

Hobbies: Fishing, hunting, watersports, laying tile, stained concrete, and golfing.

Eighth Grade Salutatorian Reese Barker

Parents: Scotty and Terra Barker

Accomplishments: Spelling bee, track, cross country team, and baseball

Hobbies: Guitar, piano, drawing, hunting, lawn mowing, catching gophers and moles.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you