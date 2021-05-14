Kiowa High School recently announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.
Valedictorians
Hannah Rhyne
Hannah is the daughter of Tod and Holly Rhyne. She is the sister of Cortland, Grayson, and Landon. She is the granddaughter of Joe and Thelma Clark and Clark and Sue Rhyne. She has been the FFA secretary for four years, she is a part of the drama club, she is in quiz bowl and she has been on the superintendents honor roll for four years. She attend Life Church in McAlester. She plans on attending college but she doesn't know where yet.
Sydney Linscott
Sydney is the daughter of Diana and Jason Linscott. She is a three-time state champion in softball with multiple state tournament appearances along with a state runner-up title in basketball. She was FFA president for the past two years, and received the state FFA degree with academic achievements. She has been been on the Superintendent’s Honor-roll all four years of high school. She has received both fast-pitch softball and basketball Academic All-State awards. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school and is graduating as one of three valedictorians. She recently signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College to continue her softball career. She also received the regents scholarship from EOSC. Her future plans include attending EOSC for an associates degree in life sciences and playing softball with the Mountaineers. She then plans to attend a university and double major in biology and psychology, and attend medical school and become either a medical physician or psychiatrist.
Tray Goddard
Tray is the son of Gerald and Judy Goddard. He is the grandson of Sue and the late Raymond Goddard and the late Royce and Norma Nichols. Tray is the quiz bowl team captain and the president of the student council. He has many accomplishments such as, 3x quiz bowl state qualifier, 2x quiz bowl All-Star, 2x quiz bowl conference MVP, and curriculum contest state qualifier. He is also on the superintendent’s honor roll and an ACT tutor. He attends Harpers Valley Baptist Church. Upon graduating high school, Tray hopes to attend ECU to receive his basics. Then, he wishes to transfer to NSU to receive a doctorate in optometry and become an optometrist.
Salutatorian
Gianna Noelle Lalli
Gianna is the daughter of Misty and Jerry Tollett and Libby and Benjamin Lalli. She is the sister of Noah and Corbin Lalli and Maddox Tollett. She is the granddaughter of Benji and Don Lalli and Sonja Toole. Gianna is a member of the drama club, she is the senior class vice president, FCCLA chapter president, and the 4-H Club president. She attends First Baptist Church of McAlester. Gianna’s future plans include going to college at NSU and study in the medical field. After college she wants to move very far away and never look back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.