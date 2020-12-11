The King's House is opening its Christmas celebration to the entire community this Sunday — with events ranging from camel rides to interactions with iconic Christmas characters and other activities.
"The event is 100 percent free and doesn't cost a thing," said Kids Pastor Chris Meek. It will be presented twice on Sunday, Dec. 13, beginning in the morning from 10 a.m. until noon, with the doors opening at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, at The King's House at 124 V.Hubert Smith Drive in McAlester.
A second event is in the afternoon, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 3:45 p.m.
Christmas at The King's House includes activities designed to be fun for children such as a photo booth of a live Nativity scene with real barnyard animals and a photo booth with Santa Claus. It also includes a station to decorate cookies and make your own hot chocolate with Mrs. Claus and a place to create crafts with Buddy the Elf.
Also included is a place to interact with other characters such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Grich and Cindy Lou Who, elves and more.
Stations to write letters to Santa and for face painting are also available. Additional activities include an indoor slide and place to skate around a Christmas tree, and a site to sing songs with the "Frozen" characters, Anna and Elsa.
One of the most unusual offerings is a camel ride, with two camels expected this year.
Most of the events are inside the main building.
"The only thing outside are the camel rides," Meek said.
Also included is entertainment from the Kidnation dance team and the reading of a special story by Santa himself.
King's House is taking special steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the community event.
"Our church has taken extra measures to clean and sanitize the entire building," Meek said. "We will also have a cleaning crew for onsite cleaning and sanitizing as the events are underway." The cleaning crew will also clean and sanitize between the first and second events.
To help with precautions, King's House is asking those attending each event to wear a mask or other protective facial covering and also to bring travel-sized hand sanitizer for their personal use. Meek said hand sanitizer will also be available on-site.
"Our church volunteers will be wearing masks as well," Meek said. However, Christmas characters such as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Anna and Elsa, Buddy the Elf and others will not be wearing masks, both for the sake of photos and so children can see their smiling faces, he said.
If families are OK with it, they to can remove a mask and take a picture with a Christmas character, said Meek. "The decision is soley up to each individual and our Christmas characters are OK with that," Meek said.
This the second year for the community outreach by King's House, but it's the first year where the event will be held twice on the same day, he said.
"This is taking the place of our traditional Sunday morning service," Meek said. Having both a morning and afternoon event will give people the opportunity to attend their regular church services on Sunday morning, then come to the King's House for the afternoon event if they want, he said.
"We look forward to providing a fun and safe environment for families to create a new Christmas tradition together as they attend this year's Christmas at the King's House," Meek said.
"We hope people will come to recognize the true meaning of Christmas."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
