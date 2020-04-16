Kind reminder: Sign reminds to 'Be Kind'

It's another sign of the times in McAlester — and this one is a reminder to "Be Kind!"
It's not by chance that the sign has been placed near the overpass on East Wade Watts Avenue that leads to a number of retail stores, including the Walmart Super Center.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said it's a reminder to be kind to others during the COVID 19 pandemic — especially to checkers, stockers and others who work at places such as Walmart and other retail establishments in the city.
"Be kind to Walmart people out there," Stasiak said. Workers at the city's retail establishments, convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses that remain open are doing their part to help see the McAlester area through the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAlester Mayor John Browne agreed with the sign's intent.
"Overall, it's a good message, specifically to the people who work in retail," Browne said. "A lot of times they're in high-stress situations."
He hopes the sign lets them know they are appreciated — and reminds others to let them know, too.
"Hopefully, it gives them a smile and shows we understand they're considered important to the city," Browne said.
This is third in a series of signs being placed around the city of McAlester to offer encourage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City employees placed the first one last week in the newly-opened traffic roundabout near the U.S. Post Office building at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue offered the advice to "Be Hopeful."
Workers placed a second one Tuesday on the grounds of the McAlester Regional Health Center that states "Thank U Heroes."
Parks and Recreation workers Randy Blocks and Sherman Miller have worked with Johnny Reich from the city's Streets Department to create and place the signs.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.