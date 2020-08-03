There is nothing better than being able to acknowledge an outstanding young individual and let them know their efforts are appreciated.
So, it was with great pleasure that the Kilihoti Chapter of the DAR awarded Frink Chambers’ 7th Grader Mason Bill Coxsey, the DAR Youth Citizenship Award for service, leadership, and patriotism. Mason has supported the Kilihoti Chapter by marching in several Armed Services Day Parades and handing out American Flags, riding on the Veteran’s Parade float, and leading in the Pledge of Allegiance for the last six years at the Wreaths Across America dedication. An avid reader of American history, he plans on serving in the Armed Forces as a pilot after completing his education.
He is pictured with Kilihoti Chaplain and Oklahoma Recording Secretary Tammy Hinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.