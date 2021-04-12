Kiamichi Technology Center to host job fair

Anyone looking for a job can participate in a job fair April 14 at Kiamichi Technology Center’s Bill Prichard Family Seminar Center in McAlester
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 14 at KTC at 301 Kiamichi Dr. in McAlester.
Participants can print off their resumes at the event.
KTC will require anyone entering to have their temperature checked at the door and mask are required to be worn to help slow spread of COVID-19.
Employers will be set up in the seminar center.
Partnering to produce the event were Southern Workforce Board, Kiamichi Tech, The McAlester Area Chamber of Commerce, and the city of McAlester.
Registration is available at www.swb.ok.com and by calling 580-378-2708.
