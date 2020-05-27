Kiamichi Technology Center selects Student of the Year

Kiamichi Tech selected Lydia Keen as Student of the Year. Keen graduated from Calvin High School in May, and was in the CNC Technology Program at Kiamichi Tech. During her high school career, Keen was a Business Education Council member for CNC, member of the National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society, FFA Secretary, Gold Star Ambassador, 2017 top of the class in World History/Economics, cheerleader, member of the softball team, cross-country team and the Robotics Team. In 2019, Keen was awarded Ada Public Library Volunteer of the year and also volunteered at the Veterans Thanksgiving dinner, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and the Abbas Tables. Her top honors include; 1st place in Art/Drawing Skills and 3rd place in British Literature at the East Central Interscholastic Meet in spring of 2020.
After completing the CNC Program in the fall, Keen plans on joining the United States Air Force and hopes to use the skills she has learned while being at Kiamichi Tech.
When asked how Keen felt about this honor she responded, “I am honored to be associated with such an inspirational group of students who set examples for all the other students at Kiamichi Tech. All of the nominees are great leaders, show exceptional work ethics, have outstanding motivation and apply their skills to the best of their ability. I have tried to represent the CNC Program to the best of my ability, not only to Kiamichi Tech students and faculty, but also in the Business Education Council Meetings to the representatives of local businesses.”
Congratulations Lydia!
KTC student of the month is sponsored by the Robinson Memorial Family Scholarship who donates $500 to the student selected.
