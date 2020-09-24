Kiamichi Technology Center selects September Student of Month

Kiamichi Tech has selected Alexis Kirkpatrick as the September student of the month. Kirkpatrick is a high school senior at McAlester High School and a student in the Health Career Certification II Program. During her first year at HOSA (Health Occupations of America), Spring Leadership Conference, she placed 4th in Health Photography. Kirkpatrick is active in HOSA and volunteers every year for the Martin Luther King Banquet.
When asked how being a student at Kiamichi Tech has been beneficial she said, “Tech has helped me realize that my goals are possible if I just put my mind to it. I have also learned a lot about being a leader from group activities and I am much more confident in my leadership skills.”
Alexis says her future goals are to either attend another year at Kiamichi Tech in the PN program then on to college to obtain her RN license; or attend college for psychology.
KTC student of the month is sponsored by the Robinson Family who donates $100 to each student selected.
Kiamichi Technology Centers has played an integral role in southeastern Oklahoma communities since 1968, serving ten full and three partial counties. KTC is one of 29 districts in the Oklahoma CareerTech system with more than 30 career programs. KTC also offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses as well as certifications in many diverse career fields. KTC serves nearly 23,000 individuals each year, including many area companies who receive training through the Business and Industry Services division that works with over 400 businesses annually.
Preparing People for Success
918-465-2323 | ktc.edu
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.