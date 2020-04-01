Kiamichi Technology Centers knows small businesses are experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 public health crisis. We are here to help direct you to resources and our community partners that are committed to the success of small businesses in Southeast Oklahoma.
The Kiamichi Technology Centers Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) provides marketing and technical assistance to businesses & industry clients interested in selling products and services to federal, state, local and tribal governments. The Kiamichi Tech PTAC will continue to support clients on a regular basis. New and existing clients can contact Ron DeGiacomo at (918) 424-8530.
The Oklahoma SBDC will be assisting small businesses in applying for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Plan included in the CARES act. As soon as details have been released on the application process, that information will be pushed out to our clients. To receive assistance from the Oklahoma SBDC, register for advising and one of our advisors will contact you to start the process. Advisors will provide you with the most up to date information available.
Check out more information at https://www.ktc.edu/smallbusinesssupport?fbclid=IwAR1j0oS6-aYWd3X30vWeT5hGcogdd-ptd3lrCQTGX-xf4-Q9OF7Pijeo4jM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.