Keith stepping down as hospital CEO; continues as advisor

McAlester Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer David Keith says he has stepped down from his role as CEO at the hospital and is now serving as strategic advisor to its board.
Keith said he officially retires at the end of February, but the plan is for him to continue serving as the hospital's strategic advisor until September on a month-by-month basis.
Shawn Howard is serving as interim CEO with the MRHC Board of Trustees expected to designate the hospital CEO in March, said Keith. He said he was willing to retire in February, but agreed to stay on work with Howard while Howard serves as the interim CEO, along with working as the hospital board's strategic advisor.
"Shawn has been with me for two years," said Keith, who said he is glad to help with Howard's transition to interim CEO.
Even if the new CEO is officially designated in March, the plan calls for Keith to continue as strategic advisor to the hospital board until Sept. 18, 2022.
Keith maintains the plan will prove beneficial to all involved.
"It benefits the community; it benefits the hospital; it benefits Shawn and it benefits me," Keith said.
"We don't need disruption," said Keith. "We need continuity. I have the utmost confidence in Shawn."
Keith said the method of transition will work well.
"This gives Shawn the opportunity to take the helm and take the seat," Keith said. "I think this is a model.
"If he has questions, I can support him."
Keith said the MRHC Board of Trustees held a special meeting in late December and modified his contract to make the transition possible.
He has served as CEO at MRHC since September 2011. Keith said recent discussions in regard to the possibility of selling the hospital, which is a public trust of the city of McAlester, had nothing to do with his decision.
As for what's next beyond his new role as the hospital board's strategic advisor, Keith said he's considering running for the office of state representative. With the reapportionment of House districts following the 2020 Census, Keith said he's not certain which district he would run in, if he makes the decision to do so.
"Districts have changed," Keith noted. "I've not yet made the decision." Keith said people have been talking to him about running for the state representative's office.
Keith said he is ready to retire as hospital CEO.
"I've been in health care 39 years, almost 11 years in McAlester," Keith said. Still, he said he remains interested in the hospital and the community, and he plans to pursue areas of interest in his capacity as strategic advisor.
Those areas include possible new service lines and medical education, to name a couple or areas.
"I'd be very interested in expanding our educational footprint," Keith said. He considers one of his greatest achievements is starting the residency program in conjunction with Oklahoma State University for medical students, known as the Family Medical Residency Program, at the McAlester hospital. Keith said he plans to continue working toward MRHC becoming an Area Health Education Center.
Asked what he considers his other main accomplishments as hospital CEO, Keith said "We built a $13 million Emergency Department."
He also cited opening the Southeast Clinic in downtown McAlester along with upgrades at MRHC.
"We took a 1978 vintage hospital and modernized the physical plant," Keith said. He also noted improvements to help keep the hospital running if its usual power source is lost.
"We have a new $1 million backup generator," Keith said, also citing technical upgrades in the hospital's lab and in radiology. He said MRHC has the first 3-D mammography unit in Southeast Oklahoma and has a level 2 stroke care designation.
"These are some of the things," Keith said.
As for the possibility of working at another medical facility, Keith said "I'm retired; I'm not looking to work.
"Basically this gives Shawn all of January and all of February," Keith said, mentioning his expectation the new full-time hospital administrator will be named in March.
Keith said he wanted to let the community know his intention to retire.
"I opted voluntarily to switch positions and go to an advisory capacity," he said.
MHRC issued a release mentioning some of the honors and awards Keith has been awarded. They include being named the Rural Health Association of Oklahoma's Administrator of the Year in 2013 and 2019; being included among the top 50 rural hospital CEOs to know by Becker's Hospital Review and recognition by the Journal Record as among Oklahoma's most-admired CEOs in 2015.
It also included a statement from MRHC Board of Trustees Chairman Mary Shannon.
"Keith has been a strong leader for the hospital over the past 10 years," Shannon said. "We are fortunate to retain his counsel and expertise going forward."
She said Keith has developed strong working relationships with local constituents, along with business and state leaders and affiliates.
"His ongoing participation will be beneficial to the ongoing growth and success of the hospital," said Shannon.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
