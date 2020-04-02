Jessica Cooley said her 18-month-old son beamed when he saw a teddy bear in a window on one of their recent walks — and she wanted to spread that joy to others in her community.
The McAlester stay-at-home mom said amid the uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, that moment with her son inspired her to start a Facebook group and the McAlester Teddy Bear Hunt to offer community members a sense of normalcy.
“I think keeping your hopes up — especially when we don’t know when normal is going to happen again — keeping our hopes up and having something positive to do makes that easier,” Cooley said.
“Even though we can’t be together, we can still help each other out,” she added.
The McAlester Teddy Bear Hunt encourages people to place teddy bears in the windows of their homes or businesses for a scavenger hunt as children walk or ride around with their parents or guardians.
Cooley said she saw the idea circulating on Facebook for sometime, with comments suggesting “someone should start that here, it’s a great idea.”
She agreed with those who yearned for something similar, but said she didn’t know how much interest there would be in the community.
Cooley said the walk with her son inspired her to start the group, but it didn’t get much immediate interest until her friend, Melissa Marino, shared the idea to a McAlester-area Facebook group.
Now the group has more than 300 members and more than 80 participating in the scavenger hunt.
She wanted to help organize a teddy bear scavenger hunt to offer a fun thing to do while everyone is recommended to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying six feet away from other people, washing hands often with soap for 20 second or with hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and if possible, staying home.
Cooley said everyone should continue taking precautions and making sure to keep public safety at the forefront.
But she also knows isolation and uncertainty can have a negative effect on people and she hopes the scavenger hunt brings some relief.
“The main idea is to get some levity and something positive to do,” Cooley said. “Especially with kids with everybody being home and trying to keep their spirits up.”
She said the group will continue “as long as people are participating” and is already planning for a special theme for the scavenger hunt over Easter weekend.
Cooley said members of the group plan to offer a drive-by Eastern egg hunt for children — placing bunny ears on their teddy bears and hiding eggs in the yard — the week of April 5-12.
“We know that no one is getting together to hunt eggs and that can be upsetting for kids who look forward to that during the year so we thought maybe we could do something like that to let them celebrate in some kind of way,” Cooley said.
Anyone can participate as a spot on the teddy bear or egg scavenger hunts by joining the McAlester Teddy Bear Hunt.
If someone is uncomfortable posting their address, they can message Cooley privately on Facebook to have their street included as a scavenger hunt spot.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.