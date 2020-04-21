Alissa and Jennings Powell planned on having a destination wedding — but those plans changed.
The Pittsburg County couple originally booked a beach in Florida before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to consider having a smaller ceremony at a pavilion in their hometown with about 30 friends and family sitting in their vehicles.
“Our most important thing was keeping everybody safe and healthy,” Alissa Powell said.
The wedding ceremony was held at the Drew Park pavilion in Pittsburg, where each went to high school, with Alissa graduating in 2016 and Jennings graduating in 2017.
Attendees sat in their vehicles during the ceremony and friends and family stayed six feet apart in the wedding photos as the couple wanted to emphasize social distancing practices.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that large gatherings can contribute to spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus that spreads mainly through respiratory droplets.
The CDC recommends limiting the number of people in attendance, spacing six feet away from another person, and more.
Alissa said it was stressful adjusting the wedding, but she was happy with how it turned out and being able to keep everyone safe.
“It turned out beautiful and and it was way better than I could have imagined,” Alissa said.
“I was just ready to get married,” Jennings said with a chuckle. “I didn’t care what we had to do.”
The wedding was originally scheduled for May 19 in Destin, Florida, before the couple rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
Alissa said the family had already paid a $2,000 deposit for a beach house and a $500 deposit on the beach for the wedding.
But as it came closer to the deadline to pay the full amounts, the family wondered if they could get their money back if they paid and were not able to go due to the pandemic.
“They said ‘no,’” Alissa said. “And we were like ‘OK, well I’m not going to waste all my family’s money just in case we can’t go.”
Alissa said the process was frustrating, but she was glad that they decided against traveling to Florida.
Forrest, who was working in the oil field in Midland, Texas during the confusion, asked if his fiancé wanted to get a marriage license upon his return and revisit a ceremony after the pandemic.
The two checked if the Pittsburg County Courthouse was still open so they could get a marriage license — it was with restricted access — and they planned their new wedding ceremony in 12 days.
“It was really fast,” Alissa said.
Alissa has also seen COVID-19’s impact on her studies as a dental hygiene student at the University of Oklahoma.
The university moved all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester and changed graduation ceremonies.
A virtual commencement ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8, while in-person ceremonies are set for Aug. 8-9 in the Lloyd Noble Center.
“So we couldn’t have had the wedding anyways because I would still be in school,” Alissa said.
Alissa said she has yet to have the traditional pre-wedding festivities like a wedding shower or bachelorette party, nor did the couple have a wedding reception.
But they will have those get-togethers after it’s safe to do so.
“We’re going to do the reception and shower together later on when all this is over and invite everybody,” Alissa said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
