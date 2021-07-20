Keep McAlester Beautiful wins Oklahoma Clean Community honors

Keep McAlester Beautiful has done it again.
Keep McAlester Beautiful was recognized as an Oklahoma Clean Community by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, in partnership with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, during a special ceremony at the Kiamichi Technology Center.
KMB is recognized as a Level 1 Scissor-tailed Flycatcher Oklahoma Clean Community — the highest recognition a community can attain through the Oklahoma Clean Community Program.
It takes lots of work to attain that level of recognition. During the past year, KMB has hosted a variety events, designed to help beautify McAlester through cleanup projects and related events and to educe dumping in the community.
Some of KMB's projects over the past year include gathering more than a million pounds of waste and garbage through two collection events. Items gathered included household hazardous waste, electronic waste and tires.
Even with the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, KMB added to the community as well, including tires to be used as play features at the city's dog park, Central Bark. KMB also identified nonworking streetlights in a ward of the community, labeled storm drains and cleaned bicycle lanes.
In addition to holding multiple collection and litter cleanup activities, KMB removed graffiti from 13 sites throughout the city. KMB also planted and gave away milkweed at the organization's Monarch Habitat, near Mike Deak Field.
Another KMB project supports the creation of murals in the city, with five already completed and two more underway.
KMB also assisted in the renovation of Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park in the city. The nonprofit organization promotes recycling through drop-off sites along with community educational and outreach programs.
KMB also participates in the Great American Cleanup, America Recycles Day and Fresh Paint Days as an affiliate of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful. In addition, KMB organizes local volunteer community projects, such as Adopt a Park program.
McAlester residents who support KMB's programs and its employees who work hard to provide the services are instrumental in making McAlester a cleaner and greener community, noted the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Through their efforts, KMB had reduced many risks to human health and the environment said the DEQ in designating KNB as an Oklahoma Clean Community.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
