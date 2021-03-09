Keep McAlester Beautiful held their 12th annual volunteer appreciation awards program virtually Feb. 25.
With the help of Kiamichi Technology Center, KMB was able to host this virtual awards with pre-recorded segments of our board members announcing the winners. Trophies were handed out to most of our eight winners this last week. (pictures with captions are included)
Winners are as follows:
Community Partner: Pepsi Cola of McAlester Spirit Award: Angie Miller
Community Beautification: Anita Jackson Community Sustainability: Beta Iota Sorority Outstanding Student: Emilee Coxsey Volunteer of the Year: Tabetha Howell
Presidential Volunteer Service Awards, bronze to the following: Tre’ Smith and Justin Few
Keep McAlester Beautiful also held their silent auction for the first time ever on Facebook. This allowed many more people to be involved!
