Kari Jobe joining Chris Tomlin, Bethel Music for Oklahoma concert

Singer Kari Jobe says she passed through McAlester many times while traveling from her home in Texas to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa during her college years — sometimes stopping here to grab a quick meal before she continued on her way.
Now, she's on her way back to the Sooner State.
Jobe is set to perform in Oklahoma City on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Zoo Amphitheater, part of what's billed as a mega tour with fellow contemporary Christian music artists, including Chris Tomlin, Bethel Music and her husband, Cody Carnes.
The concert at the outdoor amphitheater is set to begin at 7 p.m.
A Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning artist, Jobe is ready to bring her live performances to audiences across the nation.
"We're excited," Jobe said.
Jobee most recently hit it big when she helped cowrite and record the song "The Blessing" with Pastor Steve Furtick, of Elevation Worship, along with her husband, Cody Carnes and Chris Brown.
Jobe said they wrote "The Blessing" at the church Furtick pastors, which includes a recording studio.
"They always have the recording studio set up," Jobe said. "They're always ready to record."
She distinctly remembers the day they wrote "The Blessing."
"It was a special day," Jobe said. "It was the second song we wrote that day."
If that was the second song, what did the first one sound like?
Jobe said "The Blessing" very much overshadowed the first song.
"It was a 12-hour day," she said, with the writing of "The Blessing" coming toward the end.
"I remember that night," Jobe said. "We did the demo at one in the morning." She said "The Blessing" is about hearing the promises of God.
Jobe is also known for writing other songs, such as "Forever" and "I Am Not Alone" — both of which were huge hits in the contemporary Christian music field.
She has brought her songs of worship to McAlester before, including an appearance at the King's House church.
As for her trips through McAlester back when she was a college student, Jobe had a favorite spot.
"I liked to stop at the Sonic," she said.
Jobe, who was born in Waco, Texas, became part of a Pentecostal church worship team at a young age. “The church I grew up in joined another church,” she said. Jobe soon became a worship leader.
“I always loved that,” Jobe said of leading worship. Her singing skills led to a recording contract,
“I wasn’t out there pursuing it,” said Jobe. “God opened the door.”
Jobe released her self-titled album “Kari Jobe” in 2009, followed by “Where I Find You” in 2012 and “Majestic” in 2014, which is a live album recorded at the Majestic Theater in Dallas. The album hit number 1 on the contemporary Christian music charts and rose to number 12 on the Billboard Hot 200.
Tickets for the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater concert are $29 for general admission, with $69 and $99 reserved admission seats also offered. Concert organizers said anyone needing more ticket information can phone 855-484-1991 or go to www.platformtickets.com or www.premierproductions.com.
Promoters said lawn chairs and blankets will be allowed at the show.
"I'd love to invite people to come and be part of a night of worship," Jobe said. "None of us have all been together onstage before this tour. It's a special time in history."
Contact James Beaty by email at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.