McAlester's Juneteenth Celebration is set to kick-off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the city's refurbished and improved Michael J. Hunter Park.
Activities include the dedication of a mural to Hunter, the park's namesake, and the first McAlester native to die in combat during the Vietnam War.
McAlester Mayor John Browne opens from the main stage at 10 a.m. with the reading of a city proclamation declaring June 18 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the city, followed by opening speaker Loise Washington.
Immediately following the opening ceremony, plans call for dedication of an in-progress mural honoring Hunter, by local artist Ernest Russell. Plans include a 21-gun salute and a brief address by McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Michael Hammond, said Pittsburg County NAACP Secretary Helen Turner.
Other events include a cake and pie auction at 10:45 a.m., with children and adult activities commencing at 11 a.m. The NAACP will provide hot dogs and sodas for children, with several food venders expected at the site.
Families are welcome to bring their own picnic items to the family-oriented event, Turner said. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is allotted for an open mic session, to allow for candidates for various state and local offices, as well as for various community leaders to speak, she said.
The McAlester Public Library will offer activities for children and the McAlester High School Arts Department plans art displays.
Music is to be provided by Dee Jay Mark Johnson, with performances by the MLK Junior Choir and the McAlester High School Peppers. Members of the Pittsburg County NACCP Youth Council are presenting a dramatic play around 6 p.m.
"I'm looking forward to the celebration of Juneteenth so our ancestors will know we've not forgotten the struggle to get us where we are," said Pittsburg County NAACP Treasurer Ann Walker.
This weekend marks the 157th year since the arrival of U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger's arrival in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1965. Granger proclaimed that all slaves were freed in the wake of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 and the surrender of Confederate forces at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.
The news set off celebrations by former slaves celebrating their new freedom, which is marked this year by being declared a national holiday for the first time.
Juneteenth has been celebrated for years at McAlester's Hunter Park, with the event hosted by the Pittsburg County Branch of the NAACP.
Mayor Browne is ready for the event.
"I'm looking forward to everybody getting together and having a great time," Browne said. He noted that city employees worked hard to get Hunter Park ready for the Juneteenth celebration, including the opening of a new splash pad, pickle ball courts, a resurfaced walking track, additional picnic tables, a covered pavilion and other improvements.
"We appreciate the city doing this," said Barbara Smitherman, president of the Pittsburg County Branch of the NAACP.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.