Flobots aren't the only artists stoked and ready for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester.
So are pop singer Josie Dunne and alternative rock band Stroke 9.
McAlester will be the second city the California-based Stroke 9 will perform in with the group's current configuration, following a performance in Dallas on Friday.
"We have all the original members back, plus the new guy, who's been with us about 20 years," joked Strokes 9 singer and guitarist Luke Esterkyn, singer on the band's biggest hit, "Little Black Backpack," and numerous other recordings.
Esterkyn said the band woud catch a flight from California to Dallas, perform there Friday, and then make the drive to McAlester to perform at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival for the Saturday, June 11, free outdoor concert. Stroke 9 will share the stage at Third Street and Choctaw Avenue with Dunne and Flobots.
Music is set to begin at 6 p.m., with some vendors opening at 2 p.m. Attendees should go to the entrance at Fifth Street and Choctaw Avenue, organizers said.
Dunne is surprised to learn she will be the first female artist to perform on the outdoor main stage during the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival series, which began in 2021.
"It's so cool to be the first," she said.
Dunne is enthusiastic about the release of her debut album, called "Tennis." Although she's released singles, videos and EPs, this is her first full-fledged album release, with the first single from the album, "Santa Cruz," drawing airplay.
"We just did a show at the Blue Room, in Nashville," Dunne said. "It's good times."
Some of her previous releases include "Talk About Love," Ooh La La" and "Holidays." She even did a song and video about her parents falling in love and marrying, called "Old School."
When Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch announced Dunne's booking earlier this year, he said "She's probably getting more current plays than anyone we've had," adding she's getting lots of plays on Spotify and other formats.
Lynch said Dunne will bring something new to the festival.
"We're trying to make sure everybody has some music to listen to," Lynch said. "She's a female voice, the first we've had, so far."
Dunne likes playing outdoor festivals, but when asked if she prefers to perform on the outdoor stage or inside a venue, she said it all depends.
"For me, the most important part is the people make the show. When people are dancing and having fun, that's cool."
Dunne is bringing another musician with her to McAlester.
"I'll be playing with my best friend," she said. Willy Daniel will play bass and guitar, Dunne said, while she plans to play several instruments herself.
"I'll play trumpets, guitar and keys," Dunne said. Trumpet?
"I did play it in the fourth grade and I totally sucked at it," said Dunne. However, with some of her newer songs having horn parts, she decided to try the trumpet again.
"Five years ago I picked it up," she said. Dunne is not a fan of trying to emulate a trumpet sound on the keyboards, so she stepped forward with a stiff upper lip — literally.
"I still had it," she said, of the buzz needed to create sound on a trumpet and other brass instruments.
With the video for "Santa Cruz" featuring a tennis motif, is that where she got the idea for the album's title?
"The whole album is one story," Dunne said. "It's based on the idea that love is a game of back and forth, like tennis."
She also wanted to create an album, as opposed to simply a collection of songs.
"I'm a big fans of albums," Dunne said. "It's a dying art. I love listening to albums, from top to bottom. I love creating a world. I put a lot of energy, love and thought in it."
Since she's such a fan of albums, what are some of her favorites? She mentions "Jagged Little Pill" by Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow's self-titled second album from 1996 and Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors."
"I think what I try to do with a concert is to bring as much to people as I possibly can, like a dance party," she said. Dunne said she wants to bring a disco feel to her McAlester concert. Although she lives in Nashville, she's not a country singer.
"There's such an amazing pop and rock scene in Nashville," she said. "It's fun to be part of the quality of that scene."
Dunne said she's performed in Oklahoma City a few times, but her Dancing Rabbit performance will be her first in this part of the state.
"I'm excited to see Oklahoma," she said. "It's going to be fun."
That's also the sentiment of Esterkyn and Stroke 9.
"We're psyched to see the Flobots and Josie Dunne, hang out and get the feel of McAlester " Esterkyn said.
While "Little Black Backpack" proved a hit on the alternative rock charts, the band's most recent album, "Calafrio," is more acoustic- based, featuring smooth vocal harmonies and more acoustic instruments.
Which version of Stroke 9 should those attending the McAlester concert expect to hear?
"We're going to be playing older stuff, from "Nasty Little Thoughts" and "Rip It Off," said Esterkyn. Anything from "Calafrio?"
"We don't know yet; we're trying to figure it out," he said.
Esterkyn said the band spent some of its down time in the pre-pandemic years frequenting Terrapin Crossroads, a music venue and club operated by Phil Lesh, bass player for the Grateful Dead, who now tours on his own under the name Phil Lesh and Friends.
Although the club closed with no plans to reopen in the wake of COVID-19, Esterkyn said the band members made lots of new friends there, including one of who helped them with some tracks on "Calafrio."
While Stroke 9's band members are from California, Esterkyn said he has some ties to the Sooner State.
"My dad went to OU, so I grew up with the Sooners' fight song," he said. Esterkyn is also a big fan of the play and movie "Oklahoma" and dashed off some of the song's lyrics.
"O-K-L-A-H-O-M-A!" Strokes 9 is coming, said Esterkyn.
And what will Strokes 9 bring to McAlester?
"Some music, smiles and laughs."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
